Liverpool ‘confident’ of completing Isak deal with ‘agreements reached’ over £185m double deal

Liverpool are hopeful that they can sign Marc Guehi and Alexander Isak before the transfer deadline.

Liverpool are now ‘confident’ that they will wrap up a deal to sign Alexander Isak with the Reds ‘ready to finalise’ deals for the Newcastle star and Marc Guehi, according to reports.

The Reds have brought in a number of high-profile signings with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni headlining their seven deals so far this summer.

But Liverpool are hopeful that they will be able to add two more faces to their squad before the end of the transfer window with both deals brewing for some time.

Newcastle striker Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back Guehi have been linked all summer and both deals together could set Liverpool back around £185m.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that Liverpool are ‘ready to finalise the transfers’ of Isak and Guehi with ‘agreements’ in place over personal terms with both players.

Plettenberg wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are ready to finalise the transfers of Alexander #Isak and Marc #Guehi by Deadline Day. Agreements have been reached with both players. In both cases, the main issue is that their current clubs need to find adequate replacements. #LFC are waiting patiently.’

READ: Newcastle United in ‘toxic cesspool’; stop ‘scapegoating bulls**t’ on Liverpool

And now Football Insider insist that Liverpool are ‘increasingly confident’ that they will sign Isak before the transfer deadline as they have ‘remained in daily contact with Isak’s camp as they try to get a deal over the finish line’.

The report adds: ‘Sources close to Liverpool have told Football Insider that there is confidence at the top of the club that they can reach a full agreement with Newcastle by the 7pm deadline on 1 September.

‘It is expected they will return with an improved second bid that will include “significant adjustments” to the add-ons suggested in the original package.’

Speaking in an interview with DAZN on Tuesday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that talks will have restarted between Liverpool and Newcastle over a potential deal.

When asked about Newcastle’s efforts to keep Isak, Romano said: “They’ve been trying, they’ve been trying for months. First with calls, to then sending new contract proposals, now with this direct meeting face-to-face with the player.

“Newcastle are trying their best to change his mind, to keep Alexander Isak for one more season and then maybe let him go in 2026. But from [the] player side, from what I’m hearing, the position is still the same.

“Even in this meeting with the most important people, the board of Newcastle, the message from the player and his agents was, ‘thanks, but I want to go to Liverpool’.

“Isak maintains his position. Obviously Liverpool can’t wait forever, they spent more than one month waiting for the green light for this deal to happen.

“At the moment, there is still no ‘OK’ from Newcastle, but Liverpool will insist. I think tonight, tomorrow there will be more conversations, let’s see what’s gonna happen.

“Liverpool are not changing their target, they want Alexander Isak.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Liverpool will make ‘deadline day’ bid for £86m star if they can’t sign Isak from Newcastle

👉 New Liverpool kit sees Reds finally join Man Utd and Real Madrid in elite status

👉 Liverpool to ‘submit new bid’ for Marc Guehi with ‘agreement in principle’ already sealed



Earlier on Tuesday, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “We are in crucial hours now. Time is running out, so obviously they need to find a solution – Liverpool, Newcastle, player side.

“As of today (Tuesday) lunchtime, Isak is still fighting to go to Liverpool, and he’s still not changing his mind, still hoping for the move to happen to Liverpool.

“So Isak is pushing, Liverpool are waiting for Newcastle. What’s going on on Newcastle’s side? Newcastle are still in negotiations with Wolves for Jorgen Strand Larsen.

“He extended his contract earlier this summer and Wolves already turned down a proposal worth £50m from Newcastle in the last 24 hours.

“But they are still there. Newcastle are still hoping and trying to find a structure for Larsen to join the club and be their new striker.

“So negotiations ongoing for Larsen to Newcastle, but not easy because Wolves insist on no intention to sell the player, but the deal is on for Larsen to join Newcastle.”

Romano added: “Don’t forget they need two strikers, so also [Yoane] Wissa from Brentford remains a topic with the player keen on the move, giving priority to Newcastle despite approaches from Saudi Arabia. But still waiting on a club-to-club agreement with Brentford.”