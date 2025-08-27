Ruben Amorim ‘waiting to be sacked’ as Man Utd ‘more Spursy than Spurs’

Manchester United have lost to Grimsby on penalties and it was so hilarious that we had to rush out an extra Mailbox. There are jokes, there is despair and there’s a whole lot more.

We are mostly glad of the chance to move on from Alexander Isak, Newcastle United and Liverpool because that was really doing our nuts in.

Ruben Amorim wants to be sacked

I’m no body language expert, but I don’t think I need to be to see that Amorim just isn’t up to fixing Utd. There was a moment in the second half where there was a break in play and the Utd players all got a drink. The commentator said something along the lines of ‘Amorim will take the opportunity to give some instructions’ but, he didn’t, he sat down on the bench whilst the coaches talked to the players. He sat down on the bench looking at the floor during the shootout. The man is waiting to be sacked I’m telling you, he doesn’t want this job anymore.

Andrew (the fact that the two very expensive new signings missed the penalties pretty much sums Manchester United up right now)

And he will be sacked…

Half time thoughts: pahahaha 😆

Full time thoughts: Grimsby robbed of a lovely third goal but still get a deserved win. (Side note: damn, they have a lot of left footers! Has any team ever fielded more?)

On our performance? *Snort* Maybe this is what you get when your man management and motivation is telling half the team you don’t fancy them?

Lovely finish by Mbeumo though, after a good drive and pass by Mainoo, who unsurprisingly looked composed and linked things up in a more advanced position. Who knew?

Roll on, Burnley. Just make sure your bags are packed and your ticket booked, Ruben. And don’t forget to take your pet Dalot with you.

Badwolf

(“Good times are coming”)

…Having two of your three new massive signings miss their penalties, whilst the other, your marquee £70m striker, has the wobbles and is 10th on the list of penalty takers, against a League 2 team, is so ludicrously on the nose it’s incredible.

This sentence would be so alien to my traumatised 8 year old self, but God watching Man United is entertaining.

Tom, (Amorim has the Merde-us touch) Leyton

You have to laugh even if you’re a Man Utd fan

Ironic in a fishing town our keeper couldn’t seem to catch anything. Onana picked more out of the net last night than the local trawler-men. Insert your own fish-related gag here.

Didn’t deserve to go through so good luck to Grimsby and their fans.

Ah, sure, if you didn’t laugh you’d go insane.

Garey Vance, MUFC

The bright side…

All non Utd fans, including me, obviously enjoyed that. But I’ll offer a crumb of comfort to Utd fans. It could be worse – at least Russell Martin isn’t your manager.

Sam

Once an ABU…

I’d started to worry I was becoming jaded about Utd being sht.

Maybe it just wasn’t funny anymore?

But then Grimbsy revitalised my Man U MOFO mojo so I’m LMFAO.

Aidan, Lfc (rhyming might make me look like a dicko though)

…I’m going to watch an awful lot of Man U fan reaction videos on YouTube tomorrow.

Aidan, EFC, Hoxton

…Sesko too scared to take a penalty until he was forced to, Cunha and Mbeumo missed.

Man Utd are more Spursy than Spurs.

Absolutely hilarious.

Minty, LFC

…I know that ultimately it’s the result that’s the important thing, but I can’t believe Grimsby needed penalties to beat this Man Utd team.

Chris, NUFC

It’s 4D chess from Amorim

If – as some of your correspondents thought – no Europe would leave this reinvigorated Man Utd team free to concentrate on winning the league then surely, after their shrewd early departure from the league cup, they’re now even more nailed on?

Paul H

…The people who said Man Utd would do much better in the league without midweek European distractions must be delighted with the Grimsby result

Derek from Dundalk

…Very smart from utd. They now have a clear schedule to really concentrate on the league. Should be safe from relegation well before the last day now

Zahid, London

Man Utd still back?

Oh dear, oh dear. The ridiculous hubris after they LOST (!) to Arsenal looks even stupider now. I hope Man Utd being “back” continues for a long time to come.

Matthew

…Trust the process.

Squiresinho, Bristol

Okay to sell Mainoo and co?

United should probably make sure the next manager’s cool with selling a load of players for a guy who is already halfway out the door.

Chris, Stourbridge

The worst coach in the Premier League?

I think United has done reasonably well over the summer. The signings have been quite solid, revamped the training centre, the medical team and even got a data team together. All in all, some good signs of progress.

But how do they expect improved performances on field when they have probably the worst manager in the league? Mid table contenders once again.

Adeel

Arsenal Women not played off the park

I don’t usually bother getting irritated by nonsense from your contributors (or at least sufficiently motivated to respond) but I wanted respond to Adidasmufc’s email today. While I mostly agree on the limits of 3-4-3 I wanted to just pick up on this point

“The high press works right up until you play against elite teams who can either play around you or ping the ball into the gaps. The current Barcelona women’s team is a perfect example of beating the press. Although they lost to Arsenal in the CLF, they played them off the park.”

It’s absolute nonsense, Arsenal were mostly very comfortable during that game. There was about 15 minutes at the start of the second half where they were on the ropes but apart from that Arsenal had them where they wanted them and mostly dominated the first half.

And that’s leaving aside the fact that Arsenal Women don’t play 3-4-3, Barcelona don’t play in the EPL and women’s football is tactically and physically very different from men’s.

Just bollocks really.

Harry (actually watched the game), London

Worried about Set Piece FC

So…the fixture computer strikes again this coming weekend.

Arse Manu

Forest Palace

Man City Spurs

Newc Pool

and this weekend Pool Arse..

Well 5-4 either way anyone?

Arsenal are clearly going to score goal(s) from set-pieces as they are good and we are seemingly terrible at 18yrd box pin ball.

Kerkez defending of Joelinton for the 1st goal was .. well I’m not sure what it WAS but it wasn’t defending, He is short an Arsenal are not..

The amount of balls into the box to the big man are going to be silly .. surely…

The only score that would surprise me this weekend would be ‘Arsenal nil’

If they don’t target Kerkez at the back post then I wont believe it.

If we don’t concede from headers at the back (Kerkez) post or chaos from 18/6yrd box pinball then I wont believe it.

We seemingly ‘only’ are 5-10 million apart from Palaces valuation of a really good centre back, which we really clearly need.. and are still toying with a stroppy child for £130-£149million (everyone says we wont pay £150m) who can stick the ball in the goal, like everyone else we have in the front 6 it seems (when Grav is scoring then we have enough you’d think) Why aren’t we spending the extra ‘few million’ (that’s a weird thing to say out loud) on a player we clearly, actually need?

I don’t believe it!

Al – LFC – Worried about the set piece merchants for sure. – Yes my friends do call me Meldrew!

Please close the window, says Wolves fan

Haven’t mailed for a while once we were safe last year, we were on the beach and are still there now. Until last night, 2nd half they really tried and deserved to win.

Just close the window. Let Isak stay at Newcastle and go next year.

Let Strand Larsen stay at Wolves, it’s too late for teams to replace some of their best players. Also windows should close before the season starts.

I think a lot of managers can’t pick their best teams yet, after a full preseason makes me question things (Vitor please play the team that played 2nd half in the cup simples).

Hope everyone enjoys the season.

Irishwolf (Dublin)

The dream Isak outcome

It occurs to me that the outcome with the best result for 19 of the 20 teams in the league would be Liverpool overpaying for Isak, ending up as a square peg and then Newcastle finishing the league above them and going further in each competition.

Now I’m not a religious man but this outcome is worth praying for. The delicious tears, mighty cheers and those countless jeers would make the last 3 months of headlines worthwhile.

JDB