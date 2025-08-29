Newcastle ‘inform’ Liverpool, Isak that a deal is on with £130m bid expected ‘in the coming hours’

Newcastle United have told Liverpool and Alexander Isak’s representatives that a deal is now on after they secured a deal for Nick Woltemade, according to reports.

It had looked like a long shot for the Reds to sign Isak earlier in the summer after Newcastle took a strong stance against a sale following their qualification for the Champions League.

The Magpies had very little need to sell the Sweden international and it is only since Isak started pushing for a move that Liverpool stepped up their efforts to sign the striker.

Liverpool submitted a bid of £110m earlier in the summer, which was immediately rejected by Newcastle, and the Reds took a step back to wait for further encouragement to pursue a deal.

In the meantime, Isak has been on strike in an attempt to force a move away from St James’ Park with reports suggesting he has vowed to never play for Newcastle again as he looks to move to Liverpool.

Isak even went as far as calling out Newcastle in a statement earlier this month, insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue.”

The Magpies hit back with a strong statement of their own but one report on Thursday insisted that Liverpool were now ‘confident’ of getting a deal for Isak over the line before the deadline.

But now journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Liverpool are lining up a £130m bid after Newcastle told them that a deal is now on for Isak.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are expected to submit a £130M bid to Newcastle United in the coming hours.

‘NUFC, with Eddie Howe’s approval, have informed both Isak’s camp and the Reds’ board that a deal could be reached now that a replacement, Nick Woltemade, has been secured. #LFC.’

Harvey Elliott is one player who could still leave Anfield this summer but transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that he will only go if Isak comes in.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Liverpool are unlikely to sanction a Harvey Elliott sale unless Alexander Isak joins, or a fee is received that is simply too strong to turn down. Leipzig’s Marcel Schäfer is currently in touch with #LFC, but Jurgen Klopp is not involved in any talks.

‘No bid as of Friday morning, but that could change with Xavi Simons set to join Spurs. Understand Tyler Dibling (£40m), Mateus Fernandes (£38m), Jacob Ramsey (£40m+), Omari Hutchinson (£37.5m) and Malik Tillman (£40m) are all viewed as yardsticks for valuation.

‘Liverpool are hesitant to sanction an Elliott exit unless a new attacker arrives or Leipzig spend the majority of their £50m Simons fee. Elliott’s versatility mean he remains valued as a squad player if he stays.’