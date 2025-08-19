Newcastle refuse to be ‘bullied’ into Liverpool sale by Alexander Isak statement

Alexander Isak has released a statement accusing Newcastle United of ‘misleading’ the public over ‘promises’ they made him.

The Swedish striker is apparently under the impression that Newcastle said he could leave the club if a big club were interested in him; presumably, they did not say they would let him leave for less than his asking price.

Liverpool have made just one bid for Isak valued at £110m and will have to return with more than £120m to persuade Newcastle to sell. It’s not a ‘ludicrous’ demand whatever some people would have you believe.

Isak said on Instagram: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

But that ‘change’ is only possible if a) Liverpool return with a bid that meets Newcastle’s asking price and b) Newcastle manage to sign two strikers, having already allowed Callum Wilson to leave this summer.

They have made offers for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa but the Bees are copying Newcastle and trying to drive up the price.

They have failed in moves for Joao Pedro, Benjamin Sesko and Hugo Ekitike among others this summer.

It is thought that Liverpool will not return again for Isak until after next Monday night’s Premier League clash, with The Sun claiming on Tuesday that they have ‘sanctioned a British record £130million move’ next week.

Following Isak’s statement, Luke Edwards of the Daily Telegraph tweeted: ‘Newcastle United continue to insist this evening, despite Alexander Isak’s accusations on Instagram, that the player is not for sale. They are not going to be bullied or back down either.’

Pundit Jamie Carragher believes Isak has behaved poorly, saying: “Transfers happen every summer but I don’t think you should ever go toxic or nuclear where you refuse to play or train. That may be what forces the move in the end, so who am I to say it’s wrong? But I just don’t like it.

“They’re paying his wages, they’ve been great to you, you’ve been great for them, just keep training, keep playing and hope a deal gets done.”