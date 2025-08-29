Isak to Liverpool: ‘Three dominoes that need to fall’ revealed amid Newcastle ‘house-sale chain’

Liverpool could have to wait for ‘three dominoes’ to fall before they can get a deal for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak over the line, according to reports.

The Reds are still looking to do a couple deals before the transfer window shuts despite signing Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giovanni Leoni this summer.

Newcastle striker Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi seem to be their two top targets for the final days of the summer transfer market.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri revealed earlier on Friday that Newcastle have ‘informed’ Liverpool and Isak’s representatives that a deal ‘could be reached’ after they secured a deal for Germany international Nick Woltemade.

Tavolieri wrote on X: ‘Liverpool are expected to submit a £130M bid to Newcastle United in the coming hours.

‘NUFC, with Eddie Howe’s approval, have informed both Isak’s camp and the Reds’ board that a deal could be reached now that a replacement, Nick Woltemade, has been secured. #LFC.’

However, BBC Sport senior football correspondent Sami Mokbel insists that Isak could ‘unlock a number of other transfers’ before the deadline.

Mokbel wrote on BBC Sport: ‘Isak, Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Borussia Dortmund forward Max Beier are in something akin to a house-sale chain, with values, contracts and moving dates all needing to be lined up for it to work.’

It is understood that the signing of Woltemade ‘is the first of three dominoes that may need to fall before Isak achieves his ambition of joining Liverpool in the next few days’.

The first two of the ‘three dominoes’ is that Newcastle ‘sign two strikers’ with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa looking like the most likely signing after Woltemade.

Mokbel adds: ‘The third? The clubs agreeing a deal.

‘The fact Newcastle are actively trying to sign two forwards indicates their openness towards selling Isak, who is still training away from Eddie Howe’s squad.’

Newcastle boss Howe was once again quizzed on Isak at his Friday pre-match press conference after the Sweden international cited “broken promises” in a recent Instagram post.

Howe said: “Absolutely not. I never make any promises to any players regarding transfers because, ultimately, I’m not in control of the whole thing. I would never make a promise like that to any player.”

When asked about Isak staying or departing, Howe added: “Of course I would have a preference. But ultimately you have got to look at all the information. I have a footballing preference but then you have to take everything else into account. You can’t just be oblivious to things that have happened.

“But I have no control over it. That’s for other people to decide. I’m not in control of those discussions. I’m focusing on trying to bring new players into the team.”

