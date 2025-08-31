Romano drops Isak to Liverpool transfer update as ‘four important players offered’ to Reds

Liverpool are “optimistic of finding a solution” to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak before the transfer deadline, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds were given enough encouragement earlier this summer to submit an offer worth £110m to Newcastle for Isak with the Sweden international clear he wanted to move to Liverpool.

That led to Isak making a statement criticising Newcastle and insisting “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”.

The Magpies have stayed strong and taken the saga to the final two days of the transfer window with Newcastle looking to bring in another striker before allowing Isak out.

Former Sheffield United and Swindon Town striker turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft insisted on Saturday that the Isak transfer is a “done deal”.

Fjortoft wrote on X: ‘Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon.’

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that Liverpool “are optimistic of finding a solution and getting” Isak before the deadline at 7pm on Monday.

“The deal is still not done,” Romano told his YouTube channel. “I can confirm that optimism at Liverpool remains that they will sign Isak.

“Liverpool have not activated any other options – three or four important players – who have been offered to Liverpool.

“This is because they are optimistic of finding a solution and getting Alexander Isak.

“The transfer is on but it is still not done. Isak has not changed his mind and wants to move to Liverpool.

“So now let’s wait for the two clubs. Let’s see if Liverpool can agree a deal with Newcastle.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Newcastle target Wissa makes bombshell statement that could pave the way for Isak to Liverpool

👉 Liverpool vs Arsenal predictions, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

👉 Hugo Ekitike joins Gyokeres, Haaland and so many more in the two-goal Golden Boot gang

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher reckons Newcastle should sell Isak before the deadline with the saga now a “cloud over the club constantly”.

Ahead of Liverpool’s win at St James’ Park earlier this week, Carragher said on Sky Sports: “I don’t think a deal was ever going to get done before this game. I could not see that. It will be interesting to see what happens in the next few days.

“I can’t believe that for Liverpool it is just Isak or no one but it does feel like that the closer we get to the end of the window.

“Thierry Henry said that Isak is a must for Liverpool. I have never been of that opinion – [I am] one of the few Liverpool fans who is all in on Isak and we have to spend this money.

“I don’t think he is as durable as someone like Mo Salah. Actually, over the last three seasons he has missed 36 league games. It is almost a season out of three seasons.

“But I think Newcastle should sell Isak.

“There will be so many people outside telling Newcastle and Eddie Howe what they need to do. You have to be strong. You have to show Liverpool or any other club that players cannot just come in and demand to go.

“But they don’t have the problem of Isak every day. They don’t have the problem that Eddie Howe has of going to every press conference and being asked about it. It is a cloud over the club constantly.

“I have experience of it. We had this with Fernando Torres at Liverpool, where he did not really want to be at the club.

“He ended up staying and we sold him in the January. Those four or five months were a nightmare for the club and everyone could not wait for him to move on.

“It is similar to Newcastle. As a club, they are delighted to be in the Champions League and Isak is a player who wants to win it. They are not there now and he is 25 going on 26.

“When we were going for the Champions League, we had some world-class players. As soon as our level dropped, people like Torres, [Javier] Mascherano and [Xabi] Alonso – world-class players – wanted to leave because there was too much of a gap between where they are as players and where the club are.

“So it is not just me having a go at Newcastle and wanting their player to come to Liverpool, I have experience of that situation and when you have a player who does not want to be there it can be an absolute nightmare.”

READ NEXT: Aston Villa can awake from their transfer slumber to block Alexander Isak to Liverpool