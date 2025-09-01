Isak ‘arrives in Liverpool’ as Romano issues latest big update; clubs ‘start exchanging documents’

Alexander Isak has arrived in Liverpool to complete his move to Merseyside from Newcastle United, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds were given enough encouragement earlier this summer to submit an offer worth £110m to Newcastle for Isak with the Sweden international clear he wanted to move to Liverpool.

That led to Isak making a statement criticising Newcastle and insisting “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”.

The Magpies stayed strong and took the saga to the final two days of the transfer window with Newcastle looking to bring in another striker before allowing Isak out.

But news broke overnight that Newcastle had accepted a bid from Liverpool for Isak with the Sweden international set to complete a move to Anfield on deadline day.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed in the early hours of Monday that a ‘total agreement’ had been reached for Isak with the Newcastle striker set for a medical.

READ: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

Ornstein added on The Athletic‘s website: ‘The deal is worth £130million ($176m) to Newcastle due to solidarity payments and will cost Liverpool £125m. It will set a new Premier League transfer record, surpassing Chelsea’s £106m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023. Liverpool’s purchase of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer amounted to a total package of £116m, with an initial fee of £100m and £16m in potential bonuses.

‘Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing his move on a six-year deal.’

And in the latest update on the deal, transfer journalist Romano has revealed that Isak has now arrived in Liverpool on Monday morning ahead of completing a transfer in time.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Alexander Isak arrives in Liverpool to sign a six year deal valid until June 2031. The deal will cost £125m to Liverpool as Newcastle will get £130m — including solidarity payment. #LFC and #NUFC already started exchanging all the documents overnight.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal: Arteta mentality, Jones brilliance, Neville nonsense, Martinelli flops

👉 Mailbox: Did Mikel Arteta commit a ‘crime against football’ or did Liverpool just get lucky?

👉 Liverpool lead the world’s 10 biggest spenders of 2025 summer transfer window even BEFORE Isak

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher had been confident on Sunday that a deal would be done before the deadline as he advised Newcastle to sell.

Carragher said on Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s win over Arsenal: “All the stewards have said that Isak’s coming! I think both of those deals will get done, I would imagine so.

“It looks like Liverpool put in a bid last night and they’re arguing or fighting over £5m which is probably peanuts now in this day and age.

“With Newcastle getting one striker in, I’m sure they’re working today and tomorrow to get another one in and I’m sure they will.

“All the stewards have said that Isak’s coming! I think both of those deals will get done, I would imagine so,’ ex-Liverpool defender Carragher told Sky Sports ahead of the club’s heavyweight clash with Arsenal.

“It looks like Liverpool put in a bid last night and they’re arguing or fighting over £5m which is probably peanuts now in this day and age.

“With Newcastle getting one striker in, I’m sure they’re working today and tomorrow to get another one in and I’m sure they will.”