Arsenal have once again turned their attention to Aston Villa talisman Morgan Rogers, as they close in on Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who states that the England international has now become their ‘top target’, with the new Premier League season just over a month away.

Romano adds that the Gunners are ‘accelerating’ towards trying to strike a deal for the 23-year-old, who still has five years left on his Villa Park contract.

Unai Emery’s side will not want to lose the attacking midfielder, who scored 14 goals and added 12 assists as Villa won the Europa League and qualified for the Champions League last season.

Romano also stresses that talks between Arsenal and the player’s entourage are at an ‘advanced’ stage, hot on the heels of the prominent journalist announcing that winger Tzolis will head to the Emirates for around £34m.

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The Greek international – who is a replacement for Leandro Trossard after his Fenerbahce move – is set to head to north London for a medical, with the 24-year-old reportedly turning down interest from any other rival suitors.

Finally, Romano said that there have been no discussions between Arsenal and the camp of Paris Saint-Germain ace Bradley Barcola, because the ‘focus’ is on Rogers.

Morgan Rogers trying to avoid another transfer distraction

Rogers has made a name for himself at Villa, becoming one of the hottest properties in the Premier League off the back of his goal contributions.

The former Middlesbrough man has developed a habit of scoring long-range goals for the Villans, with top teams now coveting his signature.

Rogers has been the subject of transfer speculation but back in June, before the World Cup began, the playmaker outlined how he no longer allows transfer rumours to affect him.

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He said on The Rest is Football podcast, “I think the first time it ever happened it was (a distraction).

“You’re in an uncomfortable spot of not realising that people have so much interest in you and you’re not quite realising that.

“But as you get older and gain experience along the way, you know that comes with it and 95 per cent of it is just noise.

“You hear it, course you do. You can’t help not [hearing it]. You know it’s there but you’ve got to use it in a positive way. You just try and get on with your game and just focus.”

Those words may be tested in the coming weeks as the pull of the Premier League champions may be too good to turn down. However, reports suggest Villa value Rogers at around £130m, something the Gunners will try to negotiate on.

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