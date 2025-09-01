Liverpool: Isak ‘begins media duties before official announcement’ amid ‘medical’ claim

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is closing in on a move to Liverpool as he reportedly ‘begins media duties before official announcement’.

The Reds were given enough encouragement earlier this summer to submit an offer worth £110m to Newcastle for Isak with the Sweden international clear he wanted to move to Liverpool.

That led to Isak making a statement criticising Newcastle and insisting “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”.

The Magpies stayed strong and took the saga to the final day of the transfer window with Newcastle now closing in on a deal to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

Former Sheffield United and Swindon Town striker turned journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft insisted on Saturday that the Isak transfer was a ‘done deal’ for around £130m.

Fjortoft wrote on X: ‘Re: Alexander Isak Understand Isak – deal is done! Newcastle away at Leeds tonight, so nothing expected before that I am told. Fee expected to be around £130m Isak to Liverpool likely to happen very soon.’

And now the former striker has been proved right with confirmation coming from The Athletic‘s David Ornstein on Monday morning that a ‘total agreement’ has been reached between all parties for Isak to join Liverpool.

Giving details to The Athletic, Ornstein added: ‘The deal is worth £130million ($176m) to Newcastle due to solidarity payments and will cost Liverpool £125m. It will set a new Premier League transfer record, surpassing Chelsea’s £106m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023. Liverpool’s purchase of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer amounted to a total package of £116m, with an initial fee of £100m and £16m in potential bonuses.

‘Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing his move on a six-year deal.’

That was before transfer expert Fabrizio Romano gave an update to confirm that Isak had arrived in Liverpool ahead of a transfer.

Romano said on X: ‘Alexander Isak arrives in Liverpool to sign a six year deal valid until June 2031. The deal will cost £125m to Liverpool as Newcastle will get £130m — including solidarity payment. #LFC and #NUFC already started exchanging all the documents overnight.’

And now former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Isak’s medical at Liverpool started at around 11.20 am this morning.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘BREAKING: Alexander Isak’s Liverpool medical has just started.’

Giving further details of the transfer’s progression, DaveOCKOP added on X: ‘Alexander Isak has now arrived at the AXA training centre. Isak is beginning his media duties before an official announcement.’

