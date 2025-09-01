Liverpool ‘complete’ Isak transfer with ‘contracts signed from all parties’ amid Klopp ‘advice’ claim

Alexander Isak has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Liverpool have ‘completed’ the signing of Alexander Isak but Newcastle and Reds are still waiting to officially announce a deal, according to reports.

The Reds have been looking to complete two new arrivals on deadline day with Isak one of their top priorities over the last couple of months, while Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi is also expected to arrive.

A messy situation could finally have an ending after Newcastle accepted an offer that could be worth £130m from Liverpool in total.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news of a ‘total agreement’ on Monday morning with Isak agreeing a six-year contract at Anfield.

Giving further details, Ornstein wrote in The Athletic: ‘The deal is worth £130million ($176m) to Newcastle due to solidarity payments and will cost Liverpool £125m. It will set a new Premier League transfer record, surpassing Chelsea’s £106m signing of Enzo Fernandez from Benfica in January 2023. Liverpool’s purchase of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer amounted to a total package of £116m, with an initial fee of £100m and £16m in potential bonuses.

‘Isak will undergo a medical on Monday before completing his move on a six-year deal.’

After transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed that Isak was having his medical around 11.20 am this morning, DaveOCKOP insisted that the Newcastle striker was ‘beginning his media duties before an official announcement’.

And now IndyKaila, whose reliability has taken off over the last couple of months, insists that a deal has now been ‘completed’ ahead of an official announcement.

IndyKaila wrote on X: ‘Exclusive. @LFC have completed the signing of Alexander Isak. All contracts signed from all parties.’

The report gave some added details about Isak’s whereabouts over the last couple of days: ‘We all know Alexander Isak been in Ormskirk area for the last 2 days sorting contracts & housing property out.

‘We understand he made quick trip back to Newcastle to see his barbers to have fresh trim for @LFC announcement video. He will be in Liverpool again in the morning.’

Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott is also completing a transfer with the former England Under-21 international set to sign for Aston Villa on loan.

And IndyKaila insist that Elliott ‘took advice’ from former Reds boss Jurgen Klopp before deciding to move to Aston Villa this summer.

IndyKaila added: ‘Exclusive Harvey Elliott took advice from Jurgen Klopp before making move to @AVFCOfficial once RB Leipzig were out of the picture. Harvey Elliott has a significant connection with Jürgen Klopp.’