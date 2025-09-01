Transfer expert drops huge Liverpool bombshell with second deadline deal now ‘expected to happen’

Transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Liverpool are now ‘confident’ that they can get a deal over the line for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Reds have already struck a ‘total agreement’ to sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United on deadline day with the Sweden international in Liverpool looking to complete his medical.

Isak would be added to the headline-grabbing signings of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni this summer.

But Liverpool are still looking to do one more deal before the window closes with Guehi being a player of interest for all of the summer.

That deal was thrown into doubt on Sunday when Crystal Palace head coach Oliver Glasner claimed that he’d told chairman Steve Parish to keep Guehi.

Speaking after Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa, Glasner said: “I told the chairman we have to keep Marc if we want to play a successful season. We have no chance to find the right replacement in one day. We all agreed that we just sell Marc if we have the right replacement in the building.

READ: Transfer Deadline Day, summer 2025: Follow it LIVE with F365…

“We wanted a replacement by 1 July. It is 31 August and we have no replacement. We have this agreement so it is clear from me. He is such a crucial player. He is one of our key players – he is our captain.”

That led to Jacobs claiming this morning that a deal was ‘looking unlikely’ with Joe Gomez only leaving for Milan if Liverpool could get the Guehi deal back on.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Understand Marc Guehi to Liverpool looking unlikely as it stands. Deal not off yet, but has become difficult following Oliver Glasner’s comments last night that he wants to keep the Crystal Palace captain. Joe Gomez won’t be sold to Milan unless Guehi joins.’

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 16 Conclusions on Liverpool 1-0 Arsenal: Arteta mentality, Jones brilliance, Neville nonsense, Martinelli flops

👉 Mailbox: Did Mikel Arteta commit a ‘crime against football’ or did Liverpool just get lucky?

👉 Mediawatch: Making Alexander Isak to Liverpool ‘simple for simpletons’ with Luke Edwards

And now transfer expert Jacobs was back after midday with news that Liverpool are now ‘confident’ that they can get a deal for Guehi over the line but they face “a race against time”.

Jacobs added on X: ‘BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool now confident of finalising a deal for Marc Guehi. Deal expected to happen, but it’s a race against time. Medical will take place in London should a deal get done.’