Liverpool and Crystal Palace have reached an ‘agreement’ over Marc Guehi’s proposed move to Anfield and he is currently undergoing a medical.

Guehi has been linked with Liverpool throughout this summer’s transfer window as he is widely reportedly to be their leading centre-back target.

The England international has been one of the best defenders in the Premier League in recent seasons and he’s available for a cut-price fee as he is in the final year of his contract.

Recent reports have indicated that Guehi only wants Liverpool and Arne Slot’s side have stepped up their interest in recent days, with a £35m offer lodged to Crystal Palace over the weekend.

Palace did not immediately respond to this bid, though it has been reported that they would be willing to cash in on Guehi if/when they land a suitable replacement.

Now, the dominoes look to have fallen in Liverpool’s favour as several reporters have confirmed that an agreement has been struck between the two sides, while Guehi is currently undergoing a medical.

David Ornstein revealed on X: “BREAKING: Marc Guehi to undergo medical in London before proposed permanent switch from Crystal Palace to Liverpool.

“Deal for 25yo #CPFC centre-back agreed at £35m + 5yr #LFC contract in place as all parties work to seal #DeadlineDay move @TheAthleticFC.”

In a subsequent report, Fabrizio Romano gave this deal the ‘here we go’ treatment and confirmed a couple of key details.

He said on X: “BREAKING: Liverpool agree deal to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, here we go!

“Deal in place for fee over £35m plus 10% sell-on clause included in the package.

“Guehi agreed personal terms with Liverpool one month ago, now all done. One more move by Richard Hughes.”

This news will likely have angered Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who has been insistent on the club’s need to keep Guehi in recent days.

Before Liverpool and Palace came to terms over Guehi, a report from DaveOCKOP claimed Glasner ‘could walk’ if the centre-back’s exit is sanctioned.

He claimed: “There is a real fear that Oliver Glasner COULD walk if the deal is sanctioned for Marc Guehi to leave against his wishes. Glasner is adamant that Guehi stays, as he has every right to expect.

“Crystal Palace are scrambling to find suitable player(s) to appease Glasner. Marc Guehi has remained the ultimate professional throughout this saga.

“Guehi MAY verbally ask for the move as the day goes on but he has resisted doing so until now. A fee between the clubs is not expected to be an issue, but Crystal Palace are concerned Glasner may look to leave.

“Marc Guehi to Liverpool is on a knife edge despite positive talks over the weekend.

“The Crystal Palace board are absolutely open to the sale.”