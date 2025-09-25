According to reports, Cole Palmer is ‘unhappy’ at Chelsea and he is keen for Enzo Maresca to be dismissed, while the board’s stance has been revealed.

23-year-old Palmer has been a shining light for Chelsea over the past couple of seasons as he’s become one of the standout performers in the Premier League.

At the start of this season, Palmer has not been at his best as he has been dealing with a groin issue, with the England international taken off only 21 minutes into last Saturday’s 2-1 loss against Manchester United.

This was a damaging defeat for Chelsea and Maresca, who have been heavily criticised in the days following this result, with the Mailbox claiming that he’s been ‘exposed as a fraud’.

Maresca’s game management was dire against Man Utd as he made “really negative” substitutions, with the Chelsea boss currently among the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Now, a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Palmer is in favour of Maresca’s exit as he feels that the head coach is preventing Chelsea from ‘showing their full potential’.

Therefore, Palmer is ‘unhappy’ and has ‘demanded his release’, with the attacking midfielder ‘making no secret of his desire to see a Chelsea with a clearer identity, combining individual talent with a sustained collective plan’.

The report has also revealed the board’s 16-word verdict on sacking Mareaca, who needs to ‘improve’ Chelsea’s ‘results soon’.

The report claims:

‘The board insists on supporting Enzo Maresca, but acknowledges that results will need to improve soon. The project was built with huge investments, and there’s no room for another inconsistent season.’

In midweek, Chelsea battled back from behind to beat League One side Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup. Speaking post-match, former Blues star Chris Sutton explained why it was a “nightmare” evening for Mareaca.

“[Filip Jorgensen] flapped at a lot of things,” Sutton told Radio 5 Live. “A large part of football is having to take your opportunities when they come along.

“It was a big game for him, especially when you know what Lincoln are going to do – they’re going to be about long throws and set-plays into the box. He just didn’t convince. It wasn’t once – it was three, four, five times where he looked indecisive and that was the biggest things.

“You want a goalkeeper who is steady and makes good decisions, they don’t have to be remarkable and Superman. The way he was coming for crosses and not getting there – he was lucky where he mis-punched a ball in the first half. It was the same in the second half.

“In that respect it’s a nightmare for Enzo Maresca. The goalkeeping situation was an issue last season – Chelsea fans were not convinced by Sanchez. Maresca has stuck with him but there is a chance for the number two when he has made mistakes.

“Sanchez will stay the number one.”