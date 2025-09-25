Gary Neville is doing his best to suggest Harry Kane might move to any other Premier League team other than Tottenham. Chelsea, anyone?

“He’s more than welcome!” Thomas Frank said when asked about Harry Kane’s potential return to Tottenham next summer if they activate a £56.7m clause in his Bayern Munich contract.

“I didn’t know there was a clause,” Frank admitted. “He is an unbelievable player who did fantastic for Spurs and is doing fantastic for Bayern. Top player.

“I think there’s a lot of Tottenham fans, including myself, who would like to see Kane back.”

READ MORE: Harry Kane is £56.7m no-brainer; he has always been only one rung below Messi

He did also say that Kane will “probably stay in Bayern and continue performing well”, but that’s no fun. We would much rather imagine a world in which he returns to the Premier League next summer to knock Alan Shearer off his top goalscorer perch.

“I’d go back to Tottenham if Tottenham wanted me,” Ian Wright said on the ‘Stick to Football’ podcast.

“I think he’d want to finish with his club, wouldn’t he?” Jamie Carragher added.

But that’s also not that fun, and doesn’t take into account what we must all now assume is an insatiable hunger for silverware after Kane got his first taste with Bayern last season.

“But he wants to win things at the end of his career…” said Gary Neville, with an eye on the social media hits counter and the un-clickability of a headline in which all of the podcast pundits agree that he should return to Tottenham.

On the back of most outlets seeing this clause as a ‘Huge Red Devils boost’ or a ‘dream scenario’, Neville did manage to swerve the often inevitable STF suggestion that all top footballers should go to Manchester United because Manchester United need them and won stuff a decade ago.

But although he couldn’t quite bring himself to suggest Kane could replace Arsenal’s flat-track bully, he did put forward a slightly less mad but still Spurs legacy-busting alternative.

Neville said: “Chelsea are the club that I can see them having the biggest impact in and shooting most.

“I think at Chelsea, if you look at the team at the moment and you think what’s missing, they have got a lack of sort of what would be prominence up front and they’ve got a lot of energy and enthusiasm and potential around it with Parma and all the rest of them.

“He would be great at Chelsea as a player, but can he go to Chelsea because of the rivalry?”

In short, no, he can’t. While Chelsea fans undoubtedly feel the rivalry more than their Spurs counterparts, who have other more historic and proximal axes to grind, Stamford Bridge would be the second-worst landing spot in Lilywhite eyes.

Unfortunately for Neville, none of his fellow pundits were biting, and Wright repeated his point in what should but definitely won’t be the start and end to any debate around Kane’s return to the Premier League.

“I think he’d want to go back to Spurs.”