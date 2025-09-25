Arsenal: Ornstein confirms ‘agreement’ amid ‘launch’ of £65m double deal to ‘secure’ La Liga pair

According to reports, Arsenal have been provided a significant boost as they have ‘agreed a new contract’ with a key star amid interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal currently have one of the best squads in Europe as they have quality options in most positions, having invested around £250m on several major summer signings.

Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Eberechi Eze, Martin Zubimendi, Piero Hincapie and Cristhian Mosquera are among their notable additions in the summer, while the Gunners also offloaded several unwanted stars to balance the books.

Following the close of the summer transfer window, it has emerged that club chiefs have turned their attention to tying key stars down to new deals, with William Saliba and Bukayo Saka only under contract until 2027.

Saliba has been heavily linked with a potential move to Real Madrid in recent years and they are known to be in the market for a new centre-back, with Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi also mooted as targets.

Despite this, Arsenal have been given a major boost as Saliba has decided to commit his future to the Premier League giants.

This is according to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, who claims the Gunners and Saliba have ‘agreed a new contract’, with the deal ‘expected to be signed in the coming days’.

This was swiftly backed up by Fabrizio Romano, who said on X: “BREAKING: William Saliba, on the verge of signing new long term deal at Arsenal after improved proposal, as per @David_Ornstein.

“#AFC sent new contract terms in August, assessed by Saliba and his agent in the recent weeks. Saliba now close to accepting and get it sealed.”

There has also been a ‘hugely positive update’ on Saka, while Arsenal, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, are working on a double deal worth around £65m as a ‘total investment’.

The report claims the Gunners have ‘launched’ raids to ‘secure’ Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume and Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, with the club ‘prepared’ to pay up to 75 million euros to sign the two players next year.

