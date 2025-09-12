According to reports, two key Arsenal stars ‘will 100% stay’ as a ‘hugely positive update’ has emerged amid interest from Real Madrid.

Arsenal made a statement in this summer’s transfer window as they were one of the biggest spending clubs in Europe, with Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Martin Zubimendi and Piero Hincapie among their most notable additions.

This summer’s business boosts Arsenal’s chances of winning the Premier League and/or Champions League, as Mikel Arteta‘s squad is much stronger.

In a further boost, the Gunners have moved to tie key assets down to long-term contracts, with Gabriel Magalhaes and Ethan Nwaneri among those who have penned new deals.

Now, it has emerged that their next ‘priority’ is to secure Bukayo Saka and William Saliba to new deals as their currently due to be out of contract in 2027.

Earlier this week, Arsenal expert Charles Watts claimed these deals are the “two most important”.

“With the transfer window now closed the priority for Arsenal is to accelerate contract talks with Bukayo Saka and William Saliba,” Watts said in his column for Caught Offside.

“Andrea Berta has done a good job when it comes to renewals since he arrived as sporting director, with Gabriel Magalhaes, Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly all penning new long term deals.

“But arguably the two most important renewals are yet to be agreed, with Saka and Saliba both now into the final two years of their current contracts.”

Saka and Saliba have been sporadically linked with an exit in recent years amid interest from Real Madrid and other European giants.

However, it has been claimed that Arsenal have submitted a contract ‘offer’ to Saliba, while Caught Offside says they are ‘confident’ that he and Saka will commit their futures to the Premier League giants.

In a ‘hugely positive update’, one ‘reliable source’ has informed Caught Offside that Saka and Saliba ‘will 100% stay’ at Arsenal.

Saka and Saliba picked up injuries before the international break and Arteta has confirmed that they will miss this weekend’s game against Nottingham Forest.

“Bukayo is still out. He’s trying to get back as quick as possible, we need to respect that process,” Arteta told reporters ahead of Saturday’s home match against Nottm Forest.

“He’s evolving really well. Very specific work at the moment. And the moment we increase that load, let’s see how he reacts.

“William trained today. We have a decision to make on whether we play him or not.”