Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named an ideal replacement for Bukayo Saka as Mikel Arteta fears he has suffered a “significant” injury.

The Gunners earned their second win of the new Premier League season on Saturday evening, hammering newly-promoted Leeds United 5-0 at the Emirates.

It was a hugely positive result and performance from Arsenal as Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace, though there were negatives as Saka and Martin Odegaard were forced off with injuries.

Speaking post-match, Arteta revealed how Saka and Odegaard picked up their injuries.

“Yeah, that was the negative of the day. Martin, first off, he felt his shoulder when he landed and we don’t know [the severity],” Arteta said when asked on Odegaard and Saka at his post-match press conference.

“We’ll have to do a scan tomorrow to understand.

“Bukayo, when he was running with the ball and wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring so let’s see.

“It’s the other hamstring, not the same one that he had his previous injury.”

Asked if he could provide more details on the injuries to Odegaard and Saka, Arteta replied: “I don’t know, obviously I haven’t spoken to the doctor yet. But for Bukayo to come off… for sure, it looks like something that is significant.”

Subsequently, Wright claimed summer signing Noni Madueke should replace Saka, who may be out for “four or maybe six weeks”.

“It was a relief to know [it was the left hamstring] because having an operation on a hamstring injury says that it’s very, very serious so it would have been quite disappointing and sad to hear if it was the same one,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.”But I’m sure at this stage of the season, second game in, obviously he’s felt something and he’s done the right thing: he’s gone down, make sure you can catch it early and hope it’s not too serious.

“But hamstring, we’re talking four or maybe six weeks.”

Wright added: “‘This is why the signings [are important].

“Madueke can play this side and this is why you bring in a Madueke.

“I’m not saying he’s going to play like Saka, but fill that gap. He plays on that side, that’s where he likes to play… fill that gap until Saka comes back because he’s got a chance now.”

Wright also credited Arsenal’s “patience” against Leeds United, while he offered his thoughts on Viktor Gyokeres after his brace.

“If you’re trying to win the Premier League, you have to win all of your home games,” Wright continued.

“Leeds coming here off of a decent win at home to Everton, they came to frustrate, and I think Arsenal had to be patient.

“Obviously there was the chance that Gyokeres missed early on, which was a little bit worrying, but then once Arsenal got control, got the set-piece going, it just looked run-of-the-mill and it was an easy game in the end.”

On Gyokeres, he added: “The first goal that Gyokeres scored there, when the ball went inside to [Riccardo] Calafiori, he didn’t even look.

“So when that happens now, they know he’s going and midfielders will know he’s going so they won’t even be looking, they’ll be looking to put it in there.

“Those are the things that you’re hoping will iron themselves out over the next few weeks as he gets to know the team.”