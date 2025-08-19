Premier League pundits have claimed Arsenal should have signed Eberechi Eze instead of Noni Madueke.

Nedum Onuoha believes Arsenal may have made the wrong call in the transfer market, questioning whether signing Noni Madueke really addressed the team’s most obvious weakness.

The Gunners spent over £50m to bring Madueke in from Chelsea, with the England winger handed a five-year contract at the Emirates. His arrival came after two up-and-down seasons at Stamford Bridge in which he managed 20 goals across 92 appearances.

Madueke was left on the bench for Arsenal’s Premier League opener at Manchester United, only coming on for the final half an hour. Arsenal scraped a narrow 1-0 win but their attacking display raised fresh concerns.

Mikel Arteta’s side dominated possession at Old Trafford yet consistently faltered in the final third. Poor decision-making and wayward passing left them struggling to create clear chances until a late penalty provided salvation.

The lack of a cutting edge prompted plenty of debate about whether Arsenal had signed the right player to elevate their attack.

Speaking on ESPN, Craig Burley questioned why Arsenal had not turned to another option entirely. “Why is Eze not going to Arsenal? Is it about money?” he asked. “I’m looking at Eze and Tottenham are a big club but they’re not winning anything this season…

“I would have preferred Eze than Madueke. I look at Eze and those games that Arsenal play which are tight and they’re not at their best – there’s going to be a few of them this season if they’re going to win the league.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Arsenal: Carragher backs Arteta to drop Gyokeres ‘in the biggest games’ amid Neville ‘glimpses’ claim

👉 Arsenal: ‘Useless’ Gyokeres signing slammed as one ‘concern’ raised amid comparison to Man Utd star

👉 Arsenal ‘stank up the gaff’ but ‘ugly never felt so good’ for Gooners



“You need someone to unlock a defence and Eze is a player who can score goals, who can take players on under pressure and unlock a defence. He would have been absolutely perfect for that squad but it looks like he’s going to Tottenham.”

Onuoha agreed wholeheartedly, adding: “Same, I totally agree. It’s disappointing in some ways in my mind because we’ve heard the link to Arsenal.

“If Arsenal weren’t linked you wouldn’t think it because Spurs are in the Champions League and should be better this season.

“Without that Arsenal link it doesn’t cross my mind. Spurs are a level above Palace but Eze has probably got another level above that and that’s why I’m a little bit disappointed it looks like that’s where he’s going.”

Tottenham are understood to be closing on a £60m deal for Eze, who has long been admired across the Premier League.

And in a twist that will sting Arsenal fans, old quotes from the player have resurfaced in recent days.

Asked in a past interview who his favourite Premier League team was, Eze replied: “Arsenal. I’ve just supported them from young. The way they play. I played with them when I was younger as well, so they’re my favourite team.”

For Onuoha, it is exactly that connection and skillset which made him the perfect signing for Arteta’s side.

Instead, Arsenal turned to Madueke, and Spurs now look set to land the player he believes could have unlocked the Gunners’ attack.