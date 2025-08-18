According to reports, a complete ‘agreement’ between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace for Eberechi Eze is ‘near’, with personal terms already finalised.

Spurs have been linked with Eze throughout this summer’s transfer window and have stepped up their interest in recent days.

Tottenham have moved ahead of Arsenal in the race to sign Eze of late and it was revealed over the weekend that they have agreed on personal terms with the England international.

Eze started for Palace as they earned a respectable 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Sunday, but reports on Monday have insisted that a deal between the FA Cup holders and Spurs is likely to be struck this week.

The talented attacking midfielder would fit nicely into Thomas Frank’s system and would fill the void left by James Maddison after the Palace standout was one of the best players in the Premier League last season.

On Monday morning, a report from The Sun revealed Eze is ‘set to seal’ a move to Spurs, while Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed that a meeting between the two clubs is scheduled for Monday.

Romano said on X: “EXCL: Tottenham and Crystal Palace chairmans Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact today for Eberechi Eze deal.

“Understand Spurs are willing to offer £55m fixed fee plus £5m add-ons to get the deal done.

“Eze informed Palace last week of his desire to join #THFC.”

Journalist Ben Jacobs, meanwhile, has claimed to GiveMeSport that an ‘agreement is near’ between Spurs and Palace for Eze, with the north London outfit ‘confident’ of landing the attacking midfielder ‘this week’.

Regarding the ‘package’ for Eze, the report adds: