Tottenham: David Ornstein confirms Palace decision on Eberechi Eze as ‘agreement done’ on terms

David Ornstein has provided an update on Tottenham Hotspur target Eberechi Eze, who is set to feature for Crystal Palace against Chelsea on Sunday.

Spurs appear to have moved to the front of the queue for Eze as arch-rivals Arsenal are yet to step up their interest in the England international.

Eze has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League in recent seasons and could cost around £60m.

On Saturday morning, journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed ‘conflict is looming’ as Eze is due to be ‘left out’ of Palace’s squad for Sunday’s match against Chelsea.

He tweeted: ‘Eberechi Eze pushing to join Tottenham! He agreed on personal terms with Spurs & wants to leave Crystal Palace. Eze expected to be left out of the squad against Chelsea this Sunday. Eze wants to leave #CPFC. Conflict looming…

‘Palace already in talks for his replacement. Wait&See… #mercato #THFC.

READ: Richarlison, Kudus have Spurs dreaming, flying start for Sunderland, you fear for Hammers – it’s the 3pm Blackout



Despite this, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano provided a further update on Eze’s situation on Saturday night, claiming that he could feature for Palace against Chelsea.

He said on X: ‘No guarantee yet on Eberechi Eze out of Crystal Palace squad for Chelsea game.

‘Negotiations advancing with Tottenham, agreement done with the player who has informed Palace of his desire…

‘…but not a done deal yet; so Glasner and his staff will decide on Sunday morning.’

MORE SPURS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Premier League prize money table revealed: Arsenal given head start as record £6.7bn TV deal kicks in

👉 Man Utd usurp Chelsea at top of five-year Premier League net spend table!

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Man Utd close to Sancho sale as Forest want SIX players



Now, The Athletic’s Ornstein has confirmed that Eze is ‘expected to start’ against Chelsea on Sunday, though Tottenham’s ‘pursuit’ of the attacking midfielder is ‘ongoing’ as Crystal Palace ‘work on replacements’.

Before Tottenham’s 3-0 win against Burnley on Saturday, Spurs boss Thomas Frank provided an update on their transfer plans.

“First and foremost, in many ways, I’m very happy with the squad. I think there’s a lot of good players,” Frank said.

“I think we saw a team that was very, very, very competitive, and on any other day we would have beaten the best team in Europe.

“Of course, we want as strong and competitive squad as possible. I know that Daniel (Levy), Johan (Lange) and Vinai (Venkatesham) are working night and day, and they have, by the way, been working night and day the last, whatever, six, seven, eight weeks.

“They definitely would like to do deals early. Sometimes, I think we need to understand it’s not that easy, but they’re working.”