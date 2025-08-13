Both Arsenal and Spurs are linked with Eze with a few weeks left of the transfer window.

Ex-Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has advised Eberechi Eze to turn down a move to Arsenal as he can not guarantee himself minutes ahead of the World Cup.

The season leading up to an international tournament is always an important one for players with them keen to earn their spot in the national team and not missing out on the summer competition.

It is that reason why Walcott believes Eze should reject a move to Arsenal and instead stay at Crystal Palace where he is guaranteed minutes.

‘I think the big question or the big thing we’ve got to look at is that it is World Cup year,” Walcott said on It’s Called Soccer.

‘As a player, if it’s a World Cup year, I’m thinking, “I’m going to play consistently for Palace this year”, so if I’m Eze, for instance, my thought process: obviously Arsenal is a different kind of pressure.

‘There is the pressure of them challenging for the title and there’s a lot of words being said that Mikel [Arteta] needs to win something this year so being a player that will help the squad, of course he will, he’s an absolutely gifted player.

‘So he will help the squad, but will he help himself? The good thing about Eze’s situation is that he can play every week and he has that maverick style that he accepts making and taking those risks.

‘I think he’s a player that can take those risks at Palace. I don’t think he will get that at Arsenal.’

Eze was part of the England squad for Euro 2024 but never started a game and only made three appearances. He also remained on the bench for the semi-final and final.

Under new manager Thomas Tuchel, he has also largely been on the bench with a friendly against Senegal the only time he has played the full 90.

Walcott said if Eze stayed at Palace and had another good year, his choices may be even better than Arsenal.

“If he has a good season at Palace, he will go to the World Cup, I’m pretty sure of that… then what other teams will have a look at him after that?’ Walcott added.

“If I was Eze, I would probably stay put just because it’s World Cup year.

“If it wasn’t World Cup year then I would probably move on.

“These opportunities might not come again, though, so that’s the risk these players have got to take.

“But for me, World Cup year is a big year and I just feel that the grass isn’t always greener.

“I love the way Eze plays at Palace at this moment in time and it would look very different at Arsenal.

“He would improve Arsenal, 100 per cent, but I just feel that World Cup year is a big factor for a lot of players this year.”

