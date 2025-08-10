Arsenal ‘agree’ fee for Premier League star as they ‘offer’ £45m for another signing

Eberechi Eze and Ademola Lookman could be heading to Arsenal this summer.

Arsenal are looking to sign off the rest of their summer transfer business as they close in on two more transfers, according to reports.

The Gunners have already made six new signings this summer as they look to finally win the Premier League title after three consecutive years of finishing as runners-up.

Arsenal have completed deals for Martin Zubimendi, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres in a big summer for the Gunners recruitment team.

But there is speculation that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta still want more with a left-sided attacker and a playmaker still on their list of targets.

Journalist Charles Watts insisted last month that outgoings would be key to Arsenal doing any further business once they had secured a deal to sign Gyokeres.

Watts wrote: ‘Once the Gyokeres deal is confirmed I think Arsenal’s attention in the market will shift towards trying to move some players on.

‘The squad does look a bit bulky now, with a few players clearly going to be struggling for minutes next season.

‘So Arsenal will look to try and get some outgoings sorted, potentially for players like Fabio Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Reiss Nelson and maybe Oleksandr Zinchenko.

‘I do still feel like there is scope to bring in one more new addition before the window closes, however. There is still a long time left in the market and it wouldn’t shock me if Arsenal still look to do something.

‘We know they are looking at options for that left-sided attacking role, with Eberechi Eze, Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon believed to be of interest.’

However, they have been slow to move players on and now it looks like Arsenal could be on the verge of two further incomings this summer.

Football Transfers insist that Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is ‘closing in on’ a move to the Emirates Stadium and ‘there is only one element of the move that needs to fall into place’.

The report adds: ‘FootballTransfers can reveal that financial terms have already been agreed between the clubs. Arsenal will pay a total fee of €63.5 million (£55m) to Palace for the England star, with €34.5m (£30m) set to come upfront. There are still discussions over the structure of the remainder of the instalments, yet this is not thought to present a major sticking point.

‘What is holding the deal up is Palace’s desire to secure a replacement before selling one of their star players. In particular, the club’s delay in appointing a replacement for sporting director Dougie Freedman has proven to be an issue.’

But Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman also remains a target with Spanish publication Fichajes claiming that Arsenal have made a £45m ‘offer’ for the former Everton player.

The Nigeria international is ‘forcing his exit from Atalanta’ with Inter Milan, Napoli and Atletico Madrid also ‘expressing their willingness to negotiate’ a deal for the winger.

Mikael Silvestre has warned Eze about a potential move to Arsenal with the England international potentially sitting on the bench for much of the season.

Silvestre told Hajper: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal? I don’t think it’d be good for him, to be honest, because there is a lot of competition and because he has so much joy and freedom at Crystal Palace. Going to Arsenal would, I think, be difficult because of the competition for places. But I like him a lot.

“Since his early days, he has been terrific. It’s a shame he’s had quite a lot of muscle injuries and he’s missed some parts of the season. But whenever he’s fit and ready, he is a top player.”