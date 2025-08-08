Arsenal are still planning to make moves for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo and Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to reports.

The Gunners have been busy in the summer transfer market with six new signings through the door already as Mikel Arteta looks to avoid missing out on the Premier League title once again.

Arsenal have finished as runners-up all all of their last three campaigns and Arteta will be hoping the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres can help get them over the line in first this term.

But the Gunners still feel they are missing a player or two in the attacking areas of their side as they look to move on some of their fringe players.

Crystal Palace winger Eze has been a name that has consistently come up over the summer and transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that the England international has “his heart set on Arsenal”.

Amid interest from Tottenham, Jacobs told Last Word On Spurs: “Yeah I think Eberechi Eze, to an extent, does have his heart set on Arsenal.

“Players don’t always get their number one destination, but the point here is that Tottenham sources have said for three weeks that they’re not moving on Eze, but they appreciate him. It’s on the list, but it’s not active.”

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also revealed this week that Eze is “considered the perfect player” for Arsenal to add to their squad before the September 1 deadline.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “But the top target now is going to be Eberechi Eze because they are in contact with his agents. They spoke to the players several times, players camp several times, and Eze is very tempted by this opportunity. They still didn’t speak to Crystal Palace, so let’s see how this conversation will go in August.

“We all know how complicated it is to negotiate with Palace. There is a release close, so it’s not going to be an easy one at all. But Arsenal will try.

“I think Arsenal will try, because they like the player. He’s considered the perfect player to add to their squad. Don’t forget that they also extended the contract of Ethan Nwaneri and it was not easy at all.”

And now The Times seems to think that Arsenal could sign both Eze and Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, although a deal for the latter would rely on Los Blancos agreeing to a loan deal.

When looking at what Arsenal still want this month, The Times wrote: ‘Mikel Arteta still wants to add a direct left winger and potentially a creative midfielder, helping to create a style that has been noticeably more direct at times in pre-season games.’

The newspaper added: ‘They plan to approach Crystal Palace about Eberechi Eze, an attacking midfielder, and must wait to see if Rodrygo, a forward, can leave Real Madrid on loan.’