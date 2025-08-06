Real Madrid ‘agree’ Arsenal swap deal after Eze is told Gunners move is ‘not good for him’

Real Madrid have agreed to swap Brazilian winger Rodrygo for Arsenal centre-back William Saliba with the Gunners this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal have already made six new signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all completing moves to the Emirates Stadium.

But the Gunners are apparently not done there with rumours that they could be in the market for a left-sided forward and a new centre-back.

Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze has been the main name linked in the attacking position but Real Madrid’s Rodrygo has also been on their radar.

Gabriel Magalhaes was coy last month when asked whether Rodrygo could join Arsenal but admitted that his Brazilian team-mate is a “phenomenon”.

When asked if Rodrygo would be joining Arsenal this summer, Gabriel replied: “I don’t know.

“But I’d like obviously. He’s a phenomenon.

“I’ve told people already, he’s a phenomenon! If it was up to me, of course!”

And now Spanish website Defensa Central claim that Real Madrid have ‘agreed’ to a swap deal that would see Rodrygo swap places with Arsenal defender Saliba.

It is understood that Real Madrid are ‘very clear about the possibility of an exchange between Rodrygo and Saliba’ with Los Blancos president Florentino Perez ‘not ruling anything out’.

A sale of Rodrygo ‘would allow the arrival of the long-awaited centre-back’ with Liverpool star Ibrahima Konate ‘in pole position, but [Xabi Alonso] has not ruled out’ Saliba.

The report adds: ‘The real target has always been the Arsenal defender, but his high price tag, along with the expiration of the Reds’ contract in June 2026, has put all the focus on the Liverpool player.’

However, Real Madrid ‘would accept exchanging Rodrygo Goes for William Saliba, as the Brazilian is considered expendable, as evidenced at the Club World Cup, and the Frenchman is a player marked in red as a generational candidate for the position.’

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness reckons a deal for Rodrygo would be one that Arsenal wait until the end of the transfer window to do.

Wyness told Football Insider last month: “I think that this one, if it’s going to get done, is going to be right at the end of the window.

“Real Madrid are asking way too much for him right now. I think they want €100m (£85m). I know he’s only 24, but it’s still way too much for me in terms of the way he performed last season. If it happens, it’s going to be at the end of the window if Real Madrid drop down to a more realistic price.

“I don’t think it’ll be happening, in my opinion. I think Arsenal are shopping elsewhere; they’re bringing others in. I know they want them in early, but this Rodrygo deal would be too expensive to get it done early.”

While former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has warned Crystal Palace’s Eze off moving to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Silvestre told Hajper: “Eberechi Eze to Arsenal? I don’t think it’d be good for him, to be honest, because there is a lot of competition and because he has so much joy and freedom at Crystal Palace. Going to Arsenal would, I think, be difficult because of the competition for places. But I like him a lot.

“Since his early days, he has been terrific. It’s a shame he’s had quite a lot of muscle injuries and he’s missed some parts of the season. But whenever he’s fit and ready, he is a top player.”