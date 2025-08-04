Rodrygo has been linked with a move to Liverpool and Arsenal.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo has ‘made a decision’ on his future amid strong interest in his services from the Premier League this summer.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League amid doubts over his future in Madrid following the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager.

Rodrygo was a key cog for Carlo Ancelotti but barely featured in the Club World Cup under Alonso, and reports suggest Los Blancos are now ready to listen to offers for the winger.

With Arsenal’s interest dulling in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze, a report last week claimed Rodrygo was ‘open’ to becoming Tottenham’s ‘highest paid player’, but it was further claimed that the 24-year-old was ‘dragging his feet’ in the hope Liverpool would enter the running.

And it appeared like his patience has paid off when ESPN Brazil (via Standard) claimed Liverpool made contact with Rodrygo’s agents ahead of a first formal bid over the weekend.

Journalist Siro Lopez claims that Rodrygo has agreed personal terms with the Reds, writing: “Liverpool have spoken to the entourage of Rodrygo, and the Real Madrid forward has approved an informal offer of personal terms.”

That news was backed up byDAVEOCKOP, who claimed Liverpool want Rodrygo not just to secure a great signing but also in order to ‘land a psychological blow to Real Madrid’, with the Reds ‘ready to mount a strong bid’ for the winger who’s thought to be valued by Los Blancos at €90m [£78m].

MORE ON LIVERPOOL FROM F365…

👉 Newcastle owners put ‘wheels in motion’ to pave way for Isak to join Liverpool

👉 Liverpool star ‘gives green light’ to transfer as Real Madrid ‘prepare’ £87m bid for ‘surprise signing’

👉 Liverpool ‘prepare new offer’ for player ‘just as important as Isak’ as Reds star ‘not totally convincing’

But Liverpool and the rest of the interested clubs have now been dealt a blow as Spanish outlet AS claim Rodrygo has ‘made his decision to stay at Real Madrid’.

After a ‘torturous few weeks’ for the 24-year-old after the Club World Cup, he arrived back with the squad on Monday and revealed his intention to stay and fight for his place.

He’s ‘betting on reversing his current situation’; hoping to ‘win’ Alonso over and ‘recover his former strength in the team’.

Rodrigo has made the call despite Tottenham making a €100m [£87] ‘offer’ for his services, according to Fichajes, who also revealed the Brazilian’s thoughts on a move to Spurs being a ‘step down’.

The report added: