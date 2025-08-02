Liverpool ‘agree personal terms’ with £78m forward as ‘strong bid’ prepared after Isak blow

Liverpool have moved quickly on from the disappointment of their failed bid for Alexander Isak, with a £78m forward ‘approving an informal offer of personal terms’.

The Reds have been very active in the summer transfer market already with four big-name arrivals in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Ekitike.

But they were boosted in their bid to sign top target Isak after the Swede revealed last week that he wanted to ‘explore options’ away from Newcastle and had his heart set on a move to Anfield.

An opening bid of £110m on Friday was swiftly rejected by Newcastle, who have made their £150m demand clear all along, and transfer expert Ben Jacobs later revealed that the Premier League champions are calling off their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Exclusive: Liverpool have no plans as it stands to bid again for Alexander Isak this window. Nature of #NUFC’s rebuttal means Liverpool will NOT follow up with a second offer. Regarded as futile unless Newcastle change their stance and contact Liverpool.

“Offer rejected was £110m. Terms with Isak not a problem.”

But after Luis Diaz made his £65m move to Bayern Munich, Liverpool still want to add a new forward to their ranks, and have now made a move for Real Madrid star Rodrygo.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League amid doubts over his future in Madrid following the arrival of Xabi Alonso as manager.

Rodrygo was a key cog for Carlo Ancelotti but barely featured in the Club World Cup under Alonso, and reports suggest Los Blancos are now ready to listen to offers for the winger.

With Arsenal’s interest dulling in their pursuit of Eberechi Eze, a report last week claimed Rodrygo was ‘open’ to becoming Tottenham’s ‘highest paid player’, but it was further claimed that the 24-year-old was ‘dragging his feet’ in the hope Liverpool would enter the running.

And it appears his patience has paid off, with ESPN Brazil (via Standard) claiming Liverpool have already made contact with Rodrygo’s agents ahead of a first formal bid.

Journalist Siro Lopez claims that Rodrygo has agreed personal terms with the Reds, writing: “Liverpool have spoken to the entourage of Rodrygo, and the Real Madrid forward has approved an informal offer of personal terms.”

MORE LIVERPOOL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Premier League clubs ranked by how f**ked they are two weeks before 2025/26 starts

👉 Liverpool ‘bottled it’ with Isak as ‘face saving’ £110m bid makes Newcastle ‘angry and baffled’

👉 Liverpool ‘pulling out’ of Alexander Isak deal as report reveals ‘bid’ included ‘no add-ons’

And DAVEOCKOP claim Liverpool want Rodrygo not just to secure a great signing but also in order to ‘land a psychological blow to Real Madrid’, with the Reds ‘ready to mount a strong bid’ for the winger who’s thought to be valued by Los Blancos at €90m [£78m].

The report states: