Arsenal ‘put on notice’ by agent of Eberechi Eze after ‘two-hour chat with Spurs’

Arsenal have been ‘put on notice’ by the agent of Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze after a ‘two-hour chat with Spurs’, according to reports.

The Gunners have made big strides in the summer transfer market to date with Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta sealing six new signings.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres have all signed this summer as Arteta hopes to end a run of three consecutive seasons as runners-up in the Premier League.

To do that, Arsenal could still need more new faces with speculation that the Gunners could still attempt to wrap up deals for a creative midfielder and a winger before the window shuts.

Eze is their top target as a number 10 with Martin Odegaard’s form dropping off slightly last season but Crystal Palace’s £68m demands have been the issue to date.

The England international helped Palace win the FA Cup last season, while they also beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield on Sunday, and he has been attracting interest from Tottenham too.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed on Tuesday that Eze is ‘keen’ on a move to Tottenham this summer with Spurs ‘seriously working’ on a transfer.

‘Eberechi Eze, keen on Tottenham move as Palace are informed of his desire to play Champions League football. Deal now depends on club to club talks but Spurs are seriously working on it, as reported earlier.’

Another transfer journalist, Ben Jacobs, also gave his own update, he added on X: ‘More on Eberechi Eze and Spurs. Fresh talks started in light of James Maddison injury and failure to land Morgan Gibbs-White. Eze a longstanding target, but earlier in the window Spurs had decided not to move.

‘Spurs aware Arsenal have player buy in, but believe Eze has not discounted their project. Spurs also prepared to move quickly. Both Spurs and Arsenal view Eze as a No.10. Understand Spurs’ starting valuation similar to the £55m paid for Mohammed Kudus. Palace want £68m release clause triggered or matched, even after it expires.’

And X account Indykaila, who broke the news that Manchester United are interested in Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba this summer, has claimed that Eze’s agent has warned Arsenal that ‘now’s the time to make a move’.

IndyKaila wrote: ‘Exclusive Eberechi Eze’s agent yesterday wrapped up a two-hour chat with Spurs! But here’s the latest development: the agent has put @Arsenal

on notice, saying if they want Eze, now’s the time to make a move. It’s no secret that Eze has his heart set on joining the Gunners!’

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand insists a move to Arsenal could be a bad thing for Eze as he’s not sure where the Crystal Palace attacker would fit in.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “I don’t think [Arsenal] need Eze. Why do [Arsenal] need Eze? Where is he going to play?

“You’ve got Martin Zubimendi as a holding midfielder, Declan Rice on the left-hand side of the No.8, Martin Odegaard on the right-hand side.

“Then you’ve got a winger – out of Noni Madueke or Gabriel Martinelli… He’d play where Declan Rice plays.”

Ferdinand added: “If Declan Rice played as a holding midfielder, I’d take Eze in a heartbeat.

“Yeah, he would give [Arsenal] depth. You could move it about. If Declan Rice gets injured, who have you got? Max Dowman.”