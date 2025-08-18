According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur made a ‘weekend offer’ for England international Eberechi Eze and are ‘set’ to sign the Crystal Palace star.

Eze has emerged as Tottenham’s top transfer target and they have moved to the front of the queue for his signature after Arsenal targeted him earlier in the window.

The talented attacker was one of the standout performers in the Premier League last season and was always likely to leave Crystal Palace after helping them win the FA Cup.

The reported £68m release clause in Eze’s contract recently expired, but this has not deterred Spurs, who reportedly agreed personal terms with the 27-year-old last week.

It was initially reported that Eze would not be involved for Palace against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, but the club and player performed a last-minute U-turn as he was named in Oliver Glasner’s starting XI.

Despite this, Spurs remain well-placed to sign Eze in the coming days, with a new report from The Sun claiming they are ‘set to seal’ a deal with Crystal Palace.

Eze to Tottenham is said to have moved closer as the north London club made a ‘£60m offer’ for the Palace standout over the ‘weekend’.

However, Palace ‘will keep playing him’ until a deal is struck with Spurs, with a deal ‘not expected to happen before the Eagles’ Conference League tie on Thursday’.

The Sun presumably have based this on comments from Glasner after his side’s 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Speaking on Eze, Glasner said: “He was picked because he’s a Crystal Palace player, and he’s a very good

“He trained the whole week, so there was no reason not to pick him.

“He will come to the Crystal Palace training ground today, Tuesday off, we take Wednesday and I expect him to be back playing for us against Fredrikstad.”

Glasner added: “The players are giving the answer week by week, it was the same last week against the Community Shield, winning against Liverpool on penalties.

“Then starting here against the Club World Cup champions. It just shows that this group is such a great group of characters.

“We have no influence on all the noise and all the rumours around us, but we know what we want to do, we know how we want to play, and this is what we want to show every single game.

“The players did great. They didn’t just show they are great footballers, but they are great people and that’s what I expected.”