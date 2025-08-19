Eberechi Eze is 'one step away' from securing his move to Tottenham.

Eberechi Eze is reportedly on the verge of completing a transfer to Tottenham, with the clubs very close to an agreement.

The Crystal Palace midfielder was on the radar of both Arsenal and Tottenham, but with the red half of North London falling away, it left just Thomas Frank’s side to negotiate with.

Now, Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri says the 27-year-old is on the verge of completing a move with the two clubs ‘in advanced negotiations, with it alos noted that he has ‘never been closer to joining Tottenham’.

His report for Sky Sports claims Eze received assurances from chairman Steve Parish that a move would not be delayed “if the club’s terms were met” and Eze agreed to play on Sunday following a meeting with head coach Oliver Glasner.

Another journalist, Nicolò Schira, said Tottenham have offered €63m (£54m) with ‘talks in progress for the bonuses to add to the bid to close the deal’ and the transfer is ‘one step away’.

MORE ON TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR ON F365

👉 Tottenham: Eze ‘set’ signing given clear timeframe as ‘weekend’ Spurs ‘offer’ for Arsenal target revealed

👉 Tottenham: Eze ‘agreement near’ with ‘package’ revealed as Romano drops ‘today’ transfer update

👉 Tottenham ‘launch £70m bid’ in ‘one last splash’ after Eze as ‘priority’ signing ‘approved’

The Athletic’s David Ornstein says Tottenham are in a “one horse race for Eze” but no agreement has been reached following further talks on Monday.

Ornstein does though say there is “a good chance the move will happen.”

The transfer may well hinge on Palace’s pursuit of Bilal El Khannouss, with the Eagles in contact with Leicester over a possible move.

Tavolieri said Palace will meet with Leicester for “a final, decisive meeting” over the Moroccan having had “several offers rejected.”

If that is ultimately successful, Ornstein suggested Palace could instead turn to Christos Tzolis of Club Brugge with a bid already being placed. The Belgian club are though “determined to keep their forward.”

Also on the radar is Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Hwang Hee-chan. There is currently “no deal in place” for the striker who would more likely fill in Eddie Nketiah’s absence than Eze’s.

Palace are also dealing with the situation surrounding club captain Marc Guehi who has just a year left on his contract. The club are open to a sale but as of yet have not received a bid they deem satisfactory.

Liverpool are thought to be the main interested party with Ornstein saying the Anfield side see him as “a market opportunity” but only initial dialogue has taken place and “the situation has not advanced significantly.”

“Guehi only has eyes for Liverpool” with Arne Slot’s team not targeting an alternative should they fail to land the 25-year-old.

READ NEXT: How many new signings each Premier League club included in their starting XI on the opening weekend