Wright tells Arsenal that Gyokeres is ‘another level’ to Sesko as Man Utd should ‘worry’

Ian Wright feels Benjamin Sesko will not be on the same level as Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has stated that Viktor Gyokeres is “another level” to Benjamin Sesko, with the Manchester United new boy’s previous returns a “worry.”

Arsenal and United both looked at the signings of Gyokeres and Sesko this summer. Arsenal moved first, opting for Gyokeres after the two strikers reached the final two on their shortlist.

That left the Red Devils with a pretty easy choice, after Ruben Amorim’s former Sporting CP disciple had been taken off the table, to sign Sesko.

The former RB Leipzig striker’s agent has stated: “What’s important here is that Benjamin’s wish, for years now, has always been United. And for United, he was even willing to take a pay cut to make the move happen. As his agent, I wanted to make that wish come true.”

But former Arsenal striker Wright has told both clubs that Gyokeres is more advanced than Sesko at this stage, with the previous returns of the United new boy a concern.

He said on The Overlap: “You look at Sesko and he scored 13 goals in 38 games in the German league, [Omar] Marmoush left in [January] and had 15.’

“That says to me as a striker that he should be scoring more at that level, so you’re coming to United… I think Gyökeres… he’s got such great ability and physical, I think he’s going to be another [level]. He’ll get 15 [goals].

“But that is a worry, 13 for a whole season, that would be a worry for me… what if he [Sesko] got 10 goals [in the Premier League]? What if he got 10? Because you just turned your nose up at me when I mentioned Gyökeres and 10 [goals], and now you’re thinking about Šeško and 10 [goals].”

“I don’t care [that Gyökeres is further in his career].”

Gyokeres has had a fantastic last couple of seasons for Sporting CP. Last term, in all competitions, the Swede scored 58 goals in all competitions.

Sesko scored just 21, though it must be said that the level of football in Portugal is not the same as that of Germany.

That said, Gyokeres bagged six goals in eight Champions League games, which is two more than Sesko scored in the same amount.

Gyokeres bagged a hat-trick against Manchester City, proving he is ready for the Premier League, and he will hope to get anywhere close to the level of goals he scored last season.

