Former team-mate tips Gyokeres to fail at Arsenal: ‘I never had him down to be a £64m striker’

A former Brighton team-mate thinks Viktor Gyokeres will flop at Arsenal this season after he was left unimpressed by the Sweden international.

The Gunners spent £64m to land Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon this summer after weeks of negotiations between the two clubs.

Arsenal have been crying out for a top goalscoring centre-forward over the past couple of years with Germany international Kai Havertz their main striker last season.

There has been lots of excitement around Arsenal’s transfer window with six new faces arriving, including Gyokeres, as the Gunners look to finally win the Premier League title after three consecutive years of finishing as runners-up.

But ex-Brighton striker Glenn Murray has major doubts over Gyokeres’ ability and doesn’t think “he suits Arsenal’s style, either”.

Gyokeres former team-mate Murray told BBC Sport: “I don’t think Viktor Gyokeres is the one – it’s such a big step. I was with him at Brighton and I never had him down to be a £64m striker.

“When Ben White stepped into our first team, right away everyone knew how he good he was – he was of that standard.

“When Viktor came in, it was more a case where you thought he was all right. I am not sure he suits Arsenal’s style, either.”

Gyokeres scored his first Arsenal goal in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao last week and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was clearly excited by what he’d seen.

On Gyokeres’ display against Bilbao, Arteta said: “He pins both centre backs. He is a player that the moment you leave him with space one-on-one, he is going to destroy you.

“He’s going to create a lot of space for us as well. In any moment or situation, he is a player that can score a goal.

“That first goal is always very important and the way he took it as well, was really, really good.”

But Murray isn’t the only former player to have concerns about Gyokeres’ impact with former Arsenal defender William Gallas also raising potential issues.

Gallas said: “Will Viktor Gyokeres be able to adapt straight away? Personally, I don’t think so.

“It doesn’t mean it’s not a good player, but when players come from abroad we usually see that it takes time.

“Strikers often take time, playing in Portugal is also completely different to playing in England, but Arsenal do need him to adapt straight away because their target is to win the Premier League.

“If I could’ve chosen between Gyokeres and Alexander Isak, I think Isak would’ve been a better option. We know he is proven in the Premier League and that he is 100% at the level.”