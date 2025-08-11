Shearer, Lineker explain why Arsenal won’t win the Premier League title in 25/26

Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker agree that Arsenal will not win the Premier League title this season but Micah Richards insists the signing of Viktor Gyokeres is “massive”.

The Gunners are looking to end their run of three consecutives seasons being runners-up in the Premier League by going a step further and winning the title.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta have brought in six new faces this summer as they look to transform their fortunes.

Notably, they have finally brought in a new goalscorer in the form of Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon with the Sweden international scoring in a recent pre-season friendly to get himself off the mark in Arsenal colours.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all strengthened again over the summer and Shearer, Lineker and Micah Richards think Arsenal will miss out on the title once again.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football podcast, Shearer said: “I think they’ll challenge, I just think they may fall short again.

READ: Every ‘world-class’ player in the Premier League: Arsenal trio join Liverpool quartet on 16-man list

“I like all of their signings. I think that’s exactly what they needed. And I still don’t think they may be finished yet in terms of bringing players in and certainly players going out.

“I’ve definitely got them in Champions League but I just don’t see them having enough to win the title. Just fall short.”

Lineker agreed, he added: “I think I concur with both of you on that front. I probably wouldn’t have said that if it wasn’t that Liverpool have strengthened so well.

“A lot too will depend on how Gyokeres does. I mean he scored a terrific goal in pre-season but we all know pre-season is not that important. Although, it is for a striker in terms of that feeling of hitting the back of the net.

“So I think a lot will depend on him but we know he’ll get good service. I think they could go close again but I’m going to agree.”

MORE ON ARSENAL FROM 365…

👉 Arteta sacked, Liverpool flop, Chelsea win the league: knee-jerk 25/26 predictions based on pre-season

👉 Top 10 wingers available this summer: Man Utd trio, Grealish, Arsenal targets Rodrygo, Williams…

👉 The 20 most expensive goalkeepers ever: Chelsea shamed but Arsenal evolution clear

Micah Richards also agreed despite claiming that Gyokeres will “add something really special” to their forward line this season.

Richards said: “It’s a hard one because I remember saying last season that I thought Manchester City had won it if everyone stayed fit. If [City] got any injuries, those little injuries could be the difference.

“Bringing in Gyokeres now for Arsenal is massive. And not just because he’s a big-name forward. Because of his movement that we talk about with strikers all the time. Havertz is really good, we’re all big fans of Havertz, but in a number 10 position where he can create, not leading the line.

“I know [Havertz has] done really good movement when he plays up there but he hasn’t got a striker’s instinct. So that’s why I think Gyokeres is going to add something really special.

“I still don’t know if it’s enough to get them over the line. I still don’t know. I think one or two injuries and they’re back to the same as last season. So I’m going to say challenging but not champions.”