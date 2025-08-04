Gary Lineker has waxed lyrical about an Arsenal teenager who has been “doing some amazing stuff” and “looks like a man already” in his short time in the senior side.

The Gunners have seen some positive signs in pre-season. They beat AC Milan, before turning over Premier League rivals Newcastle 3-2, though they did lose 1-0 to rivals Tottenham.

In the Newcastle game, Arsenal saw what was perhaps the best development of the summer. Max Dowman, 15, came off the bench for 30 minutes, and ended the game as the most fouled player, being taken down three times.

The midfielder also did not misplace a single pass or cross, all of his shots were on target, two of his three dribbles were successful, and he was brought down for a penalty, which won his side the game.

Former top-flight striker Lineker was seriously impressed by the performance of the 15-year-old.

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker said: “But I’ll tell you who looks exciting, I mean, everyone is talking about this 15-year-old boy, Max Dowman.

“I mean, he’s been featuring in some of the friendlies, I saw him playing the game against your lot, Alan [Shearer], it was Newcastle, wasn’t it?

“I mean, boy, oh boy, he was doing some amazing stuff. He looks like a man already and he’s got so much talent. He beats people effortlessly and he can finish and he looks incredibly confident.”

MORE ON ARSENAL from F365:

👉 Romano reveals Arsenal ‘make contact’ for Ligue 1 star as Arteta, Berta prepare for ‘exits’

👉 Arsenal ‘must sell’ £30m star to bring in PL star as Berta could use Trossard as ‘bait’

👉 Premier League clubs ranked by how f**ked they are two weeks before 2025/26 starts

The sentiments were shared by Dowman’s manager, Mikel Arteta, who after the game suggested he was developing very well.

“It is special. What he’s done today against this team in the time that he had on the pitch, it is something certainly not common to witness for a 15-year-old. We are extremely happy to have him,” Arteta said.

“The environment that is around him, his family, the people at the club and academy are super helpful because they put him in this position so early in his journey, having a real chance and a real presence when he plays for the first team.”

Reports in Spain have suggested that Dowman’s form has caught the eye of giants Real Madrid, who are said to have been following him closely in recent months and want to sign him.

But the outlet reporting such is not the most trustworthy, and with the environment at Arsenal seeming so supportive, the teenager being lured away appears unlikely.

READ MORE: French star ‘refuses’ Arsenal transfer as Romano issues update after Gunners ‘make contact’