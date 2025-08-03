Romano reveals Arsenal ‘make contact’ for Ligue 1 star as Arteta, Berta prepare for ‘exits’

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal have ‘made initial contact’ over a move for Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet.

The Gunners wrapped up most of their summer incomings before August with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all joining.

Arsenal are now turning their attention to outgoings with the Gunners recruitment team needing to address their bloated squad before bringing in any more signings.

Mikel Arteta didn’t rule out more transfers before the deadline, the Arsenal boss said last weekend: “Let’s see. The market is still going on and we’ll have to balance out the squad as well. I think we’ll be open to see what happens.”

And now Romano has revealed that Arsenal are looking to line up a deal for Rennes defender Jacquet with the young Frenchman ‘on the list as option in case of exits this month’.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Understand Arsenal have made initial contact to show interest in French 19 year old centre back Jérémy Jacquet. Arsenal like Jacquet who recently signed new deal at Rennes until June 2029. He’s on the list as option in case of exits this month… or eventually for 2026.’

READ: Ten European summer transfers you probably missed: Giroud back in Ligue 1, Celtic star to Como…

Arsenal finished last season as runners-up for the third consecutive season and Manchester United legend Gary Neville is predicting they can go a step better next term.

When asked for his Premier League title prediction, Neville said on The Overlap US: “I’ve got to go Arsenal again, I’ve got to double down, haven’t I?

“I’ve gone there the last two seasons and they finished second in the last three seasons, actually. I didn’t back them the first season, I backed City, but I backed them the last two and I’m going to stick with them.”

Arsenal legend Ian Wright agrees with Neville that the Gunners are getting closer each year and reckons the 2025/26 season will be their time.

MORE ON ARSENAL ON F365…

👉 Arsenal have ‘no intention’ of paying Eze asking price with ‘first bid’ expected ‘early next week’

👉 Premier League clubs ranked by how f**ked they are two weeks before 2025/26 starts

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio as Spurs sort record transfer for Arsenal target

Wright said on the Seaman Says Podcast: “I think they’ll win the Premier League next season because I want them to do that and I believe that they’re getting closer. I think it’s unlucky this season, simply the injuries and some of the decisions.

“But they’re going to need to make some signings to give them all a boost in there. But I’m going to go with Arsenal to win the league again. Absolutely.

“Obviously, Liverpool are going to be a different entity. City can’t do what they’ve done again. Chelsea, now that they’ve got into Champions League, there might be signings.

“It’s going to be a tougher league next year, but I’m going to say Arsenal are going to go and do it.”