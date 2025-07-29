Romano reveals percentage chance of Liverpool signing ‘very keen’ Isak from Newcastle

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Alexander Isak is now more likely to join Liverpool than stay at Newcastle United this summer.

The Reds are still looking to bring in more new faces this summer after signing Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Hugo Ekitike, Freddie Woodman and Armin Pecsi.

With Luis Diaz – who has arrived in Germany to undergo a medical – set to join Bayern Munich over the next couple of days, Liverpool are reportedly set to push forward with a potential deal for Newcastle striker Isak.

Widespread reports last week claimed that Isak had informed the Magpies that he wants to leave Newcastle this summer with a move to Liverpool his priority.

And now transfer expert Romano has revealed that he believes the chances of Isak joining Liverpool are now set at “60 per cent” with a “40 per cent” chance he stays at St James’ Park.

Romano told DAZN Football: “For Alexander Isak, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, it’s at 60 per cent. It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do, 40 per cent to go before we can say Isak is going to be a Liverpool player.

“But Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for this deal. Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago.

“Liverpool are prepared to make a Premier League record-breaking bid for the 25-year-old, but are waiting for Newcastle to give the green light.”

Romano adds that Isak is “very keen” on the move to Liverpool and that he is “not considering Saudi or any other option” this summer.

The journalist added: “Liverpool are speaking with Newcastle because they would be ready to make a record proposal in the Premier League for Alexander Isak.

“The player is very keen on the move, the player informed Newcastle about his desire to leave, he’s not considering Saudi or any other option, there were rumours of Manchester United, Arsenal, and only Liverpool.

“It now depends on Newcastle, if they want to open doors for his exit, Liverpool will be ready to make something historical and sign Alexander Isak.”

Romano’s fellow transfer journalist Ben Jacobs revealed his thoughts on where a deal was at on Monday with Liverpool creating space for another attacker.

Jacobs wrote on X: ‘Liverpool remain intent to sign Alexsander Isak this summer even after Hugo Ekitike’s arrival. Luis Diaz’s exit, coupled with a likely Darwin Nunez departure, opens the door for another attacker despite confidence in the current options.

‘However, there are no plans to bid ‘blindly’. Liverpool will only make a formal offer for Isak if given encouragement from Newcastle.

‘Liverpool waiting to understand if Newcastle are now willing sellers, due to Isak pushing for an exit, before tabling any offer. Should they make one, it will be with confidence and not simply a speculative bid.’