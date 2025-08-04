Arteta told to replace £70m Arsenal star as one thing fans ‘shouldn’t expect’ from Gyokeres is identified

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards insists that Arsenal need to replace Gabriel Martinelli as a starter before the end of the transfer window.

The Gunners have had a brilliant summer transfer window to date with six new signings coming through the door in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres.

There have been rumours that Arsenal are not done there too with rumours Eberechi Eze could join from Crystal Palace before the end of the window.

And ex-Man City right-back Richards reckons the Gunners “need” a left winger to go straight into the starting XI and push Martinelli down to a back-up option.

Richards said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “How many times have we said Arsenal need a new striker? We said it every week last season.

“They’ve needed one for a while now. I still believe they need a left winger as well… they’ve been linked with Eze haven’t they.

“I think Martinelli can definitely do a job but he’s more of an impact player right now, great to have off the bench, so if they could get Eze that would be amazing.

“In terms of Gyokeres, I think it’s a very good signing but I still think there are question marks if he can do it at this level consistently.

“I’ve watched loads of videos of him and I think he’s really good with his movement, he’s a really clever striker.

“I don’t think people should expect him to hold the ball up really well because I saw some times when it came off him but he still scored two goals in the match so he got lots of praise.

“He will cause teams problems though and he’s exactly what Arsenal needed, for sure.”

Richards’ views come after former Manchester United and Tottenham scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insisted that Arsenal are willing to accept offers of £70m or over for Martinelli this summer.

Brown told Football Insider last month: Arsenal are prepared to let Gabriel Martinelli go. There’s been talk about bids upwards of £70million, and if they get an offer like that I think they’d snap your hand off and he’d be gone tomorrow.

“With Saudi clubs looking at him, you can never rule it out. Mikel Arteta feels he can improve in that position, and that sort of money would allow them to do it.

“Martinelli has always shown flashes of being a top player but he’s not consistent enough. Going into this season, they’re determined to win the league, and they want players who can deliver them consistent performances which you need to succeed.

“We know they’ve been looking at the likes of Madueke or Eze. So getting money like that from Martinelli’s sale will allow them to go and spend big on replacing him.

“They need to take a step up from where they have been in the last couple of years, and cashing in on him might be what they need to take that step up.”