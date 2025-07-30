Owen ‘can’t see anything but Liverpool’ unless one Arsenal signing can be ‘the missing piece’

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen is convinced that Liverpool will win the title unless new Arsenal signing Viktor Gyokeres comes good.

The Sweden international joined the Gunners from Sporting CP for €73.5m last week after weeks of back and forth between Arsenal and the Portuguese club.

Gyokeres even went on strike to attempt to force a move through, while his agent Hasan Cetinkaya reportedly waived his €7m commission from the summer transfer in order to help move along negotiations.

Arsenal have been crying out for a proper goalscoring centre-forward for a couple of years now and Owen reckons he will be key, not only for Arsenal, but deciding whether there will be a title race next season.

Owen said on talkSPORT: “The pressure on him [Gyokeres] is incredible. I mean, because Arsenal have been needing a centre forward for a long time now, and all of a sudden they’ve got one, everybody thinks right that’s the missing piece of the jigsaw.

“He’s then gone and taken number 14, which just adds a load of pressure on with Thierry Henry, in his shadow in many ways.

“But if, if he strikes and he’s good, then Arsenal are serious challengers again. But if not, then I can’t see anything but Liverpool.”

Liverpool look set to add Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak to the four big-name signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Hugo Etikike.

Isak has told the Magpies hierarchy he wants to leave the club for Liverpool after the Reds indicated their willingness to pay a British record fee for the Sweden international.

Responding to criticism of Isak’s stance, Owen – who left Liverpool for Real Madrid in controversial circumstances – defended the striker, he said: “If any decent player becomes available, the big boys come and eventually they move. It’s sad because you want competition in football.

“But you put yourself in a player’s point of view. If you didn’t have ambition, then football would be nothing. You’ve got one short career trying to win as much as you can, trying to get to the best team.

“That’s what drives everybody. People will say it’s money, it’s not.

“Most footballers just want to be in the best teams, in the best competitions and winning trophies. Unfortunately, this scenario will never, ever change.”

Speaking last November, Owen opened up about his decision to leave Liverpool for Real Madrid, he said: “Real Madrid is a glamour club, but I never had any thoughts or dreams about playing for them.

“When I got wind of their interest, I had mixed emotions. There was pride that a club like that was interested in me. There was an intrigue, I guess.

“I tossed and turned for nearly a week from the moment I heard about the interest and decided to go.

“I spoke to the manager (Rafa Benitez) and I spoke to Rick Parry (chief executive). It was like, ‘Let’s agree I’ll do a year or two then I’ll come back.’

“Subconsciously, that was what I needed, reassurance. I really didn’t want to leave – Liverpool was my club. But I also wondered whether I’d end up regretting it if I didn’t try it.”