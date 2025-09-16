Romano reveals Saliba new deal deadline at Arsenal as Real Madrid eye ‘Bellingham of defenders’

Arsenal do not want negotiations with Real Madrid target William Saliba over a new contract to go into 2026, according transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have built a squad ready to challenge for the title after finishing as runners-up for the last three seasons in a row.

Their centre-back pairing of Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes has been the backbone of their success over the past few years with Cristhian Mosquera currently filling in for the injured Saliba, who picked up a knock against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Saliba is now fit to return but it remains to be seen if he comes straight back in after an impressive start to life at Arsenal for new signing Mosquera.

Saliba’s representatives are currently in talks with Arsenal over a potential new deal amid interest from Real Madrid, with his contract expiring in 2027.

And Romano has revealed that talks over a new contract are currently “going very well” but there is a risk that Real Madrid will come in for the centre-back if negotiations with Arsenal stall.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “New contract talks are very good. Are going very well. The players who want to stay this is a very positive message. So Mikel Arteta is very confident on Arsenal extending the content of Bukayo Saka, and also William Saliba. I think the main focus will be Saliba, because for Saka, for sure, the conversation is already very positive. I think Arsenal will not have big problems to extend this contract.

“For William Saliba. Obviously, there is this constant speculation about Real Madrid. Well, what I’m told is that Arsenal have improved recently. Is not today or yesterday, but let’s say, in the recent weeks, their proposal to William Saliba, so Arsenal made an important proposal to the player.

“Arsenal want to extend his contract. Arsenal, wants Saliba to feel as a crucial part of a big project, of an ambitious project where they are doing something really special at the club. And so this is what Arsenal are trying to do with William Saliba, trying to have a green light from the player, not just from the financial party, but also the leadership role they want to give him.

“So Arsenal are trying their absolute best to get it done and to get it done as soon as possible, because Arsenal hoped not to enter into 2026 with William Saliba having one year left on his contract. So this is the hope from Arsenal. This is the crucial point of this story. So Real Madrid. What about Real Madrid?

“Many of you ask me about that Real Madrid for sure, have William Saliba on their list. Real Madrid, consider William Saliba. I always tell you this, and I maintain this, the Jude Bellingham of the defenders, something special for present and future.

“But obviously, Real Madrid, at the moment, can’t do anything because the ball is in Arsenal court. Arsenal is talking about new contract. Arsenal improved their proposal to William Saliba and so are doing their very best to keep their defender. We have to wait and see what happens.

“For sure, Real Madrid will keep a close eye to the situation, because it’s very clear, or Saliba extend this contact with Arsenal, or Real Madrid will be very attentive to the situation. So this is the story. But Arsenal have their match point. Arsenal are negotiating with Saliba, and Arsenal improve their proposal, so they are on it.”