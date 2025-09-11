Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was a “serious target” for Bayern Munich before they signed Luis Diaz from Liverpool, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Martinelli joined Arsenal from Brazilian minnows Ituano for around £5million in 2019.

He enjoyed a breakout year in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals in the Premier League, but has since struggled to push on and establish himself as one of Europe’s leading wingers.

The 24-year-old managed six goals in 35 league matches in 2023/24 and finished last term with eight goals and four assists.

His place in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI is under real threat following the arrival of Ebere Eze from Crystal Palace.

Martinelli’s play has become predictable, with his output suffering as a result, while Eze offers something entirely different.

The England international will add creativity and unpredictability to Arteta’s attack, while Noni Madueke has also enjoyed a promising start to life at Arsenal.

Madueke scored his first England goal against Serbia on Tuesday and was arguably Arsenal’s best player in their 1-0 defeat at Liverpool before the international break.

Though more comfortable on the right, the former Chelsea man can also play off the left and could realistically leapfrog Martinelli in the pecking order.

There was interest in Martinelli during the summer transfer window, with Bayern Munich linked before they opted to sign Diaz.

Signing a left-winger was a top priority for the Bundesliga champions, who explored several options. That cast some doubt over the seriousness of their interest in Martinelli, but Romano has revealed it was genuine.

The transfer expert claims Bayern’s interest was “serious”, with Martinelli’s agents holding a “positive conversation” with the German giants.

“Another player that was considered as a target by Bayern for the winger position is Gabriel Martinelli,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“Bayern spoke to the agents of Gabriel Martinelli. It was a positive conversation, but Gabriel Martinelli is very happy at Arsenal, and Arsenal were showing no intention of accepting anything close to 30, 35 million euros.

“For them, the player is worth way more, and this is why the negotiation never advanced. But Gabriel Martinelli was a serious target for Bayern at the beginning of the summer transfer window.

“Then again, it didn’t evolve because of financial reasons, and also because Martinelli feels very comfortable at Arsenal.”

Martinelli’s contract at the Emirates runs until 2027, with an option for a further year.

Transfermarkt currently values him at €55million (£47.5m), down from a peak of €85m (£73.4m) between December 2023 and March 2024.

An Arsenal exit still feels inevitable in the long run, and you’d expect the club to cash in before he enters the final 12 months of his deal.

If Eze and Madueke impress, the writing may already be on the wall — and next summer could be pivotal.