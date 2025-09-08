According to reports, Liverpool already ‘have an agreement’ for their first signing in 2026, while Fabrizio Romano has commented on their “intention”.

Liverpool had a dream summer transfer window as they secured most of their top targets, investing around £415m in a major squad overhaul.

Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez were Liverpool’s most notable signings, while they cashed in on Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Jarell Quansah to raise funds.

Arne Slot‘s side were dealt a blow on deadline day, though. This came as they missed out on Crystal Palace and England star Marc Guehi at the eleventh hour.

Liverpool targeted Guehi for most of the summer window and they reached a £35m agreement with Palace on deadline day, but the deal fell through following the London club’s failure to land a suitable replacement.

Still, the door remains open for Guehi to join Liverpool next year as he is in the final year of his current contract.

Romano has claimed that Liverpool’s “intention is to go for Guehi as a free agent”.

“Marc Guehi will not sign a new contract with Crystal Palace. You can imagine that the season can change, but as of today, the intention of Liverpool is to go for Guehi as a free agent and not to go for him in the January transfer window,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

If something happens in the next months, Liverpool can decide to revisit that decision.

“Liverpool are not happy with what happened on Deadline Day. There will be competition from Spain, Italy, Germany and England as well. For sure, there will be many clubs willing to enter the race and tell him that they will pay a bigger wage or signing fee than Liverpool.

“Liverpool will be there, but the intention is to go for Guehi in 2026 as a free agent.”

However, a report from Football Insider claims Liverpool ‘have an agreement’ to sign Guehi in 2026, with former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown, who ‘remains very well-connected within the game’, claiming that “all the details are pretty much done”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool have an agreement already,” Brown told Football Insider.

“I’ve seen it happen before, the deal falls through but everything had already been agreed on the players’ side, so they can return to the deal without any issues.

“When you come that close to a deal, all the details are pretty much done. It looked like it was a done deal.

“So they know what the player’s asking for, they know he wants to join, it’s just a case of moving forward with the club to bring him in when he’s available.

“Whether it happens in January or at the end of the season, it’s up to them really.

“Liverpool will say with only a year left on his contract, they can save £35million and get him for free.

“Even if there’s interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona as have been mentioned, Liverpool are confident he wants to join them. So from their point of view, it’s just a case of making a move again when he’s available.”