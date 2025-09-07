Liverpool star Hugo Ekitike has responded to the Premier League giants’ signing of Alexander Isak from Newcastle United in a British record transfer.

Ekitike opted for Liverpool over Newcastle in the summer and joined the Reds from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth around £80m.

The 23-year-old has had a dream start at Liverpool, grabbing three goals and an assist in his first four competitive appearances for Arne Slot’s side.

Despite this, Ekitike may soon be out of the team as he faces a fight with Isak over minutes following the world-class striker’s £125m move to Anfield on deadline day.

The arrival of Isak means Liverpool are spoiled for choice in attacking areas, with Ekitike insisting that he wants to ensure that Slot has a “problem”.

“It’s fun. When you play for the best teams, you expect to be competing with the best players,” Ekitike said when asked about Isak’s move to Anfield.

“Isak is a player I’ve watched too, so seeing him arrive is a pleasure.

“It’s going to be tough competition, but I’m going to focus on performing well so that it’s a problem for the manager.”

He added: Obviously my life has changed.

“It’s a big move and I’m watched a thousand times more, but I’m taking it positively, it’s really good. It’s the position I wanted to be in.

“When you have this kind of standard, you have to show that you belong here and you have to continue to perform.

“But it’s a position that I like and that I want to keep.”

“Will Alexander Isak impact the development of Hugo Ekitike? Yes, but great players adapt all the time. You have to renew yourself. You have to almost develop a toolbox,” Malouda said.

“There’s always your favourite position, but in modern football, you also have the defensive part of the game where you need to be involved.

“That doesn’t stop you from being at your best level. Especially with young players, that’s what’s difficult to get, you need to give to the team first.

“It doesn’t matter the position. Then, with the relationship you create with the players around you, you will get the chances to score back because he’s a natural goal scorer.

“He’s a real threat, and he has this experience at PSG with a lot of stars, so he knows how to navigate in a dressing room full of stars. But his main thing is he wants to be on the pitch, he wants to improve his stats, deliver, and answer to the expectations around him.”