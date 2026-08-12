Tottenham are looking at yet another defender this summer

Tottenham are said to be interested in signing a fourth defender this summer, while the agreement for Djed Spence to leave the club has been reached.

Spurs were very active at the start of the summer, quickly confirming deals for three new defenders. They added Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson to the squad on free transfers, and signed Jan Paul van Hecke for £52million.

They also sold Luka Vuskovic and have loaned out Radu Dragusin, but it’s seemed for some time like the defensive transfers were done.

But there’s an agreement in place for Spence to join Inter Milan, and at the same time, Tottenham are being linked with another defender.

Journalist Nicolo Schira reported the north London club has shown an interest in Italy international Giorgio Scalvini.

The defender mostly plays centre-back, but has experience on the left, as well as in midfield.

He was recently linked with Manchester United, who are known to be looking for a new left-back, but Scalvini’s versatility could make him a good option for the Red Devils.

Tottenham exits coming

Tottenham appear to have sorted their defence for the season whether or not anybody else leaves, though that could change.

What’s more, two exits are likely going to occur soon. The aforementioned move between Spurs to Milan for Spence has been agreed.

There’s a verbal agreement in place for the transfer, for €31.5million (£26.9m). That’s on the lower end of the various fees suggested in reports to this point.

Spence has been open to moving to Milan for some time, which might have seen his club lower their demands in order to allow him to complete his desired move.

As well as the full-back, there’s been a lot of speculation over the exit of central defender Cristian Romero this summer.

He, too, was on the radar of Inter for a while, but they have seemingly been overtaken in the pursuit by Atletico Madrid.

The move to the Spanish giants is reportedly at the final stage, with all parties involved confident that the Argentine will represent Atleti next season.

He’s also said to have decided they are going to be his next club, so it doesn’t seem there should be a hitch in that.

Whether or not Scalvini is properly pursued in response to that remains to be seen.

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