England were excellent against Serbia to effectively secure qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, putting in the best performance of the Thomas Tuchel era.

Noni Madueke opened his account for his country, Harry Kane was back among the goals even though none of them count, Declan Rice registered two set-piece assists, both centre-backs scored, Morgan Rogers was outstanding in the No.10 role, and Djed Spence became the first Muslim to play for England.

Not only were the Three Lions much improved from Friday’s drab win over Andorra, but Lee Dixon didn’t recount watching Noni Madueke run the show against Fulham for Chelsea last week.

Here are our player ratings…

JORDAN PICKFORD

Stitched Elliot Anderson up with a pass in his own box. The Forest midfielder was bodied but England weren’t punished. A sumptuous clean sheet for the Everton goalkeeper.

REECE JAMES

Crossing more often after a delicious assist for Rice against Andorra. First two were deep, one too deep, and the other met by Rice’s head again but blocked. Should’ve done better with a free-kick in a tantalising position. It was a dismal effort, striking Nemanja Maksimovic’s arm in a natural-ish position. An awful pass that went out for a throw-in in the 45th minute is worth a mention. You probably know exactly what I’m referring to. He lasted until the 69th minute after starting both England games, and should return to Chelsea completely unscathed, which is fantastic news.

EZRI KONSA

Scored a goal in the 52nd minute to put the result out of sight, which was great news for someone needing something to write about him. It was his first international goal and a very scrappy one at that.

MARC GUEHI

Showed sheer confidence to burst through the Serbian press and knock it wide to Madueke. Credited with the assist for Konsa’s goal, the Crystal Palace captain wasted a scoring opportunity but his effort fell in Konsa’s direction for a tap-in. In the 75th minute, Guehi produced the perfect ‘getting in on the act’ moment with a fourth goal for England, poking the ball through Djordje Petrovic’s legs from a world-class Rice delivery. It was also his first goal for the Three Lions. Lovely.

TINO LIVRAMENTO

Could combine with his Newcastle United team-mate, Anthony Gordon, and was getting very high to make England a threat on the left. Just as was the case with Myles Lewis-Skelly on Friday, there wasn’t much to report for England’s left-back.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

One unconvincing moment was when he passed straight to a Serbian attacker without looking while under pressure. Thankfully for him, Dusan Vlahovic isn’t very good. Anderson looks right at home in this England midfield, just as he recently did in the Newcastle midfield against Leeds.

DECLAN RICE

First player to test Petrovic in the Serbia goal, shooting low, hard and straight at the Bournemouth ‘keeper. Looked a little rattled under pressure, producing some unconvincing first-touch passes before it all became very comfortable. Delicious outswinging corner found Kane’s head for the opener. Straight from the training ground, that, as Kane waltzed into the space uncontested, a space that Rice surely aimed for, knowing Kane would get there. Probably should have scored himself, having found himself in good shooting positions in and around the edge of the box on several occasions. But capped off a great performance with another assist, finding Guehi with an inch-perfect free-kick.

NONI MADUEKE

Won an early free-kick that set the tone for a physical battle with left-wing-back Veljko Birmancevic. Rice’s delivery was unusually terrible, though. Madueke was the most common outlet for England in an attempt to stretch Serbia. Spurned a big chance created by Rogers’ brilliance, but soon after scored his first England goal. It was very well taken, using his body and pace expertly to get in front of the defender to slot it past Petrovic. Mikel Arteta has done it again. Not only for Arsenal, but also for England, he looks like the perfect Bukayo Saka back-up.

MORGAN ROGERS

Incredible turn led to the first big chance. It was a brilliant first touch; he got the ball out of his feet, passed to Madueke, who spurned the chance. It was an awesome No.10 performance, assisting Madueke’s first England goal. Anderson’s pass into him was flicked first time to put the Arsenal winger in on goal, done so casually, yet bloody brilliantly. He could put Jude Bellingham under some serious pressure next summer.

ANTHONY GORDON

Forced a good save from Petrovic with a low, hard effort from 20 yards out, coming close to his first goal for club or country in 216 days. Again came from some nice Rogers play, seeing Gordon running in behind and finding him in acres of space. Booked in the 40th minute for holding back Kosta Nedeljkovic. Blatant and probably unnecessary. His shot caused mayhem in the Serbia box for Konsa’s goal. Was probably England’s worst starter, but he was hardly rubbish.

HARRY KANE

Missed England’s first big chance, poking wide as the referee incorrectly gave a goal kick. But opened the scoring with a world-class header from a Rice corner. Walked into space uncontested and stooped down to direct the ball out of Petrovic’s reach, perfect placement onto the inside of the post, enough power, no chance for the goalkeeper. A heavy first touch lured Nikola Milenkovic in but Kane got to the ball first and was wiped out, seeing the Serbia captain sent off late on.

DJED SPENCE

Came on for his debut in the 69th minute, becoming the first Muslim to play for England. That in itself could be the biggest win of the night.

MARCUS RASHFORD

Replaced Gordon at the same time as Spence. Put the icing on the cake with a late penalty won by Ollie Watkins. He psyched Petrovic out and passed it into the net. Lovely job.

JARROD BOWEN

Introduced after Guehi’s goal. Blocked an Anderson shot.

OLLIE WATKINS

Came on at the same time as Bowen. Won the penalty that was initially not given. The referee needed one look at the pitchside monitor to realise he made a boo-boo.

JORDAN HENDERSON

Came on for Rice with the captain’s armband on.

