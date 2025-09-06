England player ratings v Andorra: Anderson and Madueke impress but CBs and Rashford struggle

An England debutant has definitely solved their midfield problem and there are a few Arsenal fans who should be petitioned to apologise to Noni Madueke.

England beat Andorra 2-0 at Villa Park to maintain their perfect record in 2026 World Cup qualifying.

They and Norway are the only countries to have played and won four games so far but Erling Haaland doesn’t have Elliot Anderson there to hold him and tell him everything is going to be alright.

JORDAN PICKFORD

Managed to juggle an awkward Guehi pass up off his thigh for an open-play sidewinder under pressure at one point in the first half. Could only have been more Pickford had he done it after using his water bottle as a guide to save a penalty before berating his entire defence while raving.

REECE JAMES

There was one particularly delectable ball which two teammates contrived not to convert in the first half. James was relatively quiet in the second before supplying another excellent cross for Rice’s goal.

He offered a regular option on the overlap and showcased his passing variety with some fine switches and long balls. Maybe Enzo Maresca should use James as an actual right-back one day.

MARC GUEHI

Must still be commended for his professionalism in being able to play despite knowing Steve Parish probably had a fitness class to attend at the start of the second half.

It was generally a stroll – no player had more touches – but one sloppy Guehi pass did leave England exposed to an Andorra counter which was thankfully thwarted by one of the fastest defenders around.

DAN BURN

With Kyle Walker hopefully out of the England picture there is room for a defender who relies hopelessly and hilariously on his pace when covering. The natural heir to that throne is obviously the nimble Burn, who twice repelled Andorra attacks after poor passes out of defence simply by standing still and being large.

A better attack exploits those situations, a couple of which Burn created with sub-optimal choices and worse execution. England have never conceded with him on the pitch, though. What a six months he’s having.

MYLES LEWIS-SKELLY

Not much to report, which for a left-back making his first start of the season at home to Andorra is not necessarily a bad thing. One stunning first-half cross caught everyone flat-footed but received a thumbs-up from Kane, which is the honour just below a knighthood.

ELLIOT ANDERSON

Ran the show for Newcastle against Leeds last week and achieved something similar here. The standard-of-opposition-based caveats will be ubiquitous in the post-match analysis but some of the intangibles in that Rice midfield partnership were captivating.

It was his pass to Madueke for the opening goal, his exceptional rest defence which maintained England’s attacks, his pressing which created the chance he and Kane can share responsibility for messing up.

Being critical, there were a couple of times when his long balls were either not quick or accurate enough when trying to launch quick breaks; that should come with familiarity with those particular runners. But for a first audition in the problem position it was about as good as could be hoped.

Newcastle really should have just taken that points deduction.

DECLAN RICE

The goal was ample reward for the myriad runs into the box he made throughout the first half especially. Rice feeling comfortable enough to support all players in both defence and attack with his movement is a promising development.

NONI MADUEKE

The petition to revoke the internet access of all Arsenal fans starts here. Madueke has started the season like a player with a point to prove and carried that intent into the international break.

One great early break got a defender booked, his cross forced the own goal and one of his many purposeful, direct runs produced a chance Rashford should have taken.

Not everything came off but that isn’t the point with Madueke: he’ll bloody well keep trying until it does.

EBERECHI EZE

Has already had the Palace sheen processed out of him by Mikel Arteta on the evidence of the four chances he had and missed from similar positions in the box. But his movement granted him those chances and his interplay was otherwise bright without him really clicking into another gear.

MARCUS RASHFORD

Cannot be accused of a lack of endeavour or adventure. Rashford put on a show of clever flicks, nimble footwork and ambitious runs but couldn’t quite find the same wavelength as his teammates.

He should really have scored in the second half. It feels like he and Morgan Gibbs-White would work well together.

HARRY KANE

Will tell himself that the three points is the most important thing while deep down knowing he is only lying to himself. It was great pressing – but a weird pass – for the Anderson chance. And at one stage he dropped deep and carried a couple of defenders on his back like a beleaguered and outnumbered parent before still emerging with the ball.

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365

👉 The multinational stars England may lose in eligibility fights include Liverpool pair and Arsenal teenager

👉 Mason Greenwood worth the England ‘distraction’ for Tuchel after a Harry Kane injury?

SUBSTITUTES

TINO LIVRAMENTO (on for James, 68)

Definitely put a cross in at one point.

MORGAN ROGERS (on for Rice, 68)

Moved around an awful lot to the presumed surprise of all watching Aston Villa supporters.

ANTHONY GORDON (on for Rashford, 68)

Just a remarkably busy little f***er. There should be a nicer way of phrasing it but he just is. In 20-odd minutes he did loads without actually impacting anything, including getting past his defender before going to ground as the ball trickled out for a goal kick, and bouncing an attempted header off his shoulder before being flagged for offside.

EZRI KONSA (on for Guehi, 76)

Egregious cap-padding.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE (on for Eze, 78)

A fun cameo brought energy, invention and a move he helped start and would’ve finished if Andorra hadn’t selfishly put a keeper there.

READ NEXT: Amorim can be Tuchel’s saviour with Man Utd U-turn after incredibly depressing England admission