Ruben Amorim is under immense pressure at Manchester United, and Fabrizio Romano’s new update on his future has hinted that he is quickly losing support…

Sunday was the latest of many terrible days for Amorim at Man Utd, with his side on the end of a humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Manchester City.

A tight derby was expected, as Man Utd and Man City each had a rough start to the 2025/26 campaign. However, Pep Guardiola’s tactical approach exposed Amorim, who is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and helped his side earn a resounding victory, with United fortunate to avoid a more embarrassing deficit.

Guardiola brought the game’s standout Jeremy Doku central in an unfamiliar role to outnumber Man Utd’s midfield, and this worked a treat as the flashy winger contributed assists for City’s opening two goals. Erling Haaland, meanwhile, capitalised on United’s shambolic loss of possession to score his second and his side’s third in a dominant display.

This game provided further evidence that Amorim’s failing 3-4-3 system is not fit for purpose, as none of Man Utd’s players look better in this formation than under Erik ten Hag and they remain ineffective all across the pitch.

READ: 16 Conclusions from Man City 3-0 Man Utd: Haaland, Foden, Doku joy, but more grim United misery



Amorim’s stubborn refusal to change his ways will prove to be his downfall at Man Utd, with the head coach still insisting post-match that his system is not the problem.

He explained to Sky Sports: “There are a lot of things that you have no idea what happened during these months, but I accept that. When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man.

“And we talk about that every game that we lose. I don’t believe in that in the system or whatever. So I play my way and I’m going to play my way until I want to change it.

“I understand how football is and the results dictate the narrative. I see it that way. I know that is hard for people. The fans do not want to hear these things. I don’t lie to myself. I see the record and I accept any decision.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd are ‘corrupting gas’ that ruins every player and manager

👉 Amorim sack now inevitable after ‘barely a footballer’ off the bench

👉 No team worse than Man Utd in Premier League table since Amorim arrived



Amorim also said that he “will do everything” to get Man Utd back on track and “always thinking about what is best for the club”, but he may be running out of time.

It seems that this is the case if Romano’s comments are anything to go by; it hardly seems that Amorim has overwhelming backing.

Romano avoided giving a clear answer when asked by GiveMeSport whether ‘Man Utd still have 100% belief?’ He responded: “It’s a difficult moment of course but Amorim wants to give his best for Man United, he’s convinced that with time he will sort things.”

Yes, we know that Amorim will continue to “give his best” and as proven by his bullish but naive comments after the Manchester derby, he’s “convinced that with time he wil sort things”, even if he and/or his system is not fit for purpose.

But Romano’s clear refusal to provide an update on INEOS’ stance on Amorim says a lot as pressure mounts and it will not be overly surprising if they decide to cut their losses if/when they lose to Chelsea next weekend.