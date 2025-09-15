Euro giants ‘won’t hesitate’ to appoint Ruben Amorim if Man Utd choose to sack him

One European club are already positioning themselves to swoop in and appoint Ruben Amorim if Man Utd choose to sack the Portuguese head coach, according to reports.

The Red Devils finished last season in an incredibly low 15th position in the Premier League, while Amorim lost to Tottenham in the Europa League final, guaranteeing there would be no European football at Old Trafford this campaign.

Man Utd have not started off this season well either, with the Red Devils taking four points from their opening four Premier League matches and are currently 14th in the early-season table.

That has seen Amorim come under mounting pressure and a 3-0 defeat against arch-rivals Man City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday has not helped matters.

There are claims that the Portuguese head coach still has the support of the Man Utd board but that not qualifying for Europe this season would be ‘fatal’ for him.

After the defeat to Man City, Amorim told the media: “When I want to change my philosophy, I will change. If not, you have to change the man. We will talk about that every game that we lose. I don’t believe in that, in the system, or whatever. I believe in my way and I am going to play my way until I want to change.

“My message is that I am going to give everything. I will do everything, always thinking about what is best for the club. That was always the same message. It is not my decision, the rest (on whether United change manager). Until I am here, I will do my best. I really want to win games. I am suffering more than them.”

Amorim, whose side put in a good display against Arsenal in the first match of the season, added: “I understand how football is and the results dictate the narrative. Did you think we were the better team against Arsenal? They had [Martin] Odegaard, [Declan] Rice and [Martin] Zubimendi.

“I see it that way. I know that is hard for people.”

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that, amid speculation Amorim could lose his job at Man Utd if things don’t improve, Benfica is ‘a natural destination for the 40-year-old manager’.

It is understood that if Amorim’s time at Old Trafford ‘is cut short prematurely, the Lisbon club won’t hesitate to lend a hand’ and provide him with a new opportunity.

Fichajes adds: ‘The scenario is clear: if United decide to reverse course and part ways with the coach, Benfica would be one of the first to make a move. Amorim has never hidden his emotional connection to the Lisbon club and has repeatedly stated that he will one day sit on its bench.

‘His sentimental connection to the club and his ambition to lead a major project in his home country make this possibility increasingly likely.’

