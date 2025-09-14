Chelsea are unbeaten but that’s not enough to save Enzo Maresca from some early exit calls after Brentford’s stoppage time equaliser on Saturday night, as Alejandro Garnacho and Robert Sanchez catch some strays.

Ruben Amorim is told to ’embrace chaos’ ahead of the Manchester Derby, while there’s a particularly intriguing question as to whether Arsenal have the best worst player in the world…

It’s a short Mailbox this morning and we would love your input. Send your thoughts to theeditor@football365.com.

Maresca out

A completely incompetent goalkeeper. A backline who hadn’t played a second if competitive football together. A player who’s been injured for the last 2 seasons playing his first game back from injury at right back when Gusto and James (Who Maresca refuses to see as a right back) are both fit. Hato makes is Premier League debut at left back in a defence he’s never played with at the age of 19.

Gittens, who for any other team pushing for top four would be a 2nd or 3rd choice winger or sent on loan because he’s 21 and never played a season in the Premier League. Oh and the winger who has rarely, if ever played in a 10 role in Buonanotte, a 20 year old, is put in at no10. To be subbed at half time. Who could have guessed it.

Sanchez is perhaps the biggest weakness in the team. Not helped by Jörgensen. Or any other of the shower of GK’s Chelsea have. This was a summer where multiple world class goalkeepers were available. Chelsea baulked at paying an extra £5m for Maignan but were happy pissing £40m on the man-child Garnacho. So many people are convinced CFC will make a profit on him, don’t make me laugh. Bitterly.

Maresca really thought that starting line up would work. He is arrogant, stubborn and a detriment to the team. The 3 subs at half time should show that. Three players that should have started. The fact that his awful to the eye brand of possession for the sake of possession is totally throttling Palmer should be damming enough.

Maresca never was and never will be a good enough coach for top level football. He’s too wedded to his soporific brand of trash he calls football. The one time he deviated from it, they beat PSG 3-0. Yet you can tell he despised winning that way.

Will (I’m still 100% f**k Clearlake, Eghbali, Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss, Winstanley and Laurence and whatever ‘BlueCo’ is)

Gyokeres frustration?

“Viktor Gyokeres continued to frustrate”. Who’s he frustrating? The opposition? He’s scored 3 goals in 4 games and hit the post today too. F365 have been demanding Arsenal sign an out and out striker who doesn’t do much but score for ages. We finally sign one, he’s doing exactly what we want him to and now it’s not enough?

Don’t worry, Havertz will be fit again soon and will generally be far more involved in the game, and you can criticise him for not scoring enough.

Much love

Simon Cochrane

The best worst

Question: who’s Arsenals worst player? In the entire squad? I’ll tell you this, whoever it is, they are better than every single other team in Europe’s worst squad player.

Brad Smith

Man Utd must ’embrace chaos’

Just wanted to say United are definitely not the villains in this football story, after all they do not truly embrace chaos-they are not pure in their nature like the joker(they never go all the way)and seem to be unwilling to be flexible when the situation calls for it,opting to stick to their 3-4-3 scheme/plan to achieve their objective, yet beneath their poised appearance(amorim in particular),the truth is, they are completely out of control. I can’t be the only one who thinks they should throw away the rulebook and embrace chaos, besides chaos is fair.

Jamo, Nairobi.

A Premier League streamer

Responding to Lewis’s email about streaming…

As much as I would love the Premier League to switch to a single streaming service, they will only do that if they can make more money that way. The current deal carves up the market incredibly well for them.

Over the next four seasons it will bring in £6.7bn domestically, which is £1.675bn per season. If the Premier League were to set up their own streaming service, charging £40pm, and let’s generously say it requires a 12 month subscription, it raises £480 per subscriber. That’s going to require 3.48 million UK households to subscribe to the service to bring in the same revenue. According to a quick Google, Sky might currently have 6 million subscribers, but they get all the other TV channels as well.

Unless the Premier League are going to sell the rights to another streaming platform, setting up their own will have large initial startup costs. They would also have to film and produce all the matches themselves, another additional cost. They could sell advertising spots to recoup some of the costs.

The big question is whether there are enough people on the UK willing to pay an absolute premium (double the cost of any current streaming service) just for Premier League football. And would they want to watch adverts whilst paying such a price?

When the numbers are right, it will happen, but right now the current system suits the Premier League and it’s clubs very well. Lots of money coming in and very little hassle from their end.

And of course the fans lose out.

Pete Langton

No Ireland?!

365… what have ye done! I hope it was an oversight not including Ireland as a foreign nation…..

Over 700 goals by Irish players and could easily put up an 11 to compete with any other foreign nation.

Forgetting Roy, Robbie, Duff, Irwin, Given, Quinn, McGrath, Coleman…need I go on? Just hand us the win.

Steve Hassett

Upton Park is gone

Just letting Mike, LFC, An Mhi know I’ve done that fixture as a Liverpool supporter (away to West Ham) a few years ago. Wore no identifying items or any red, made a few jokes to stewards about it not quite being the Boleyn Ground, generally it was low key and uneventful. We won 2-0 or 3-0 if I recall.

Hammers fans are a self-deprecating lot and angst is palpable, though nice people they are. Ingress and egress to London Stadium is truly a nightmare; you can see it on the horizon like a big spaceship but it’s a long trek and takes an age, like you’re never getting any nearer. Leaving the stadium is bottlenecking at its finest, just grim. Maybe it’s better now but I wouldn’t know, I’d never go there again.

Also I remember I’d had on a pair of LFC goalkeeper socks incognito under my jeans lol.

Eric, Los Angeles CA