One look at the calendar year table for the Premier League illustrates exactly why Oliver Glasner is the favourite for the Manchester United job.

Glasner has performed miracles at Palace, not only winning the FA Cup in 2025 but picking up the most Premier League points outside of the top four from last season.

The Eagles have outscored Aston Villa in 2025 to lie fifth in a calendar year table that sees Newcastle United way down in a lowly ninth below David Moyes’ Everton.

Ruben Amorim’s Manchester United are somehow down in 15th position below even Wolves, leaving the Portuguese manager in a whole heap of trouble and fighting for his job.

Glasner’s contract expires next summer and he is incredibly unlikely to sign another deal after leading the south London club into Europe.

He did at least stay long enough to ensure that Marc Guehi remained a Palace player for the final year of his own deal, but Manchester United will be one of many clubs who will be keen to appoint him next summer.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has already named the man he expects to replace Glasner at Palace.

“There was an interest in Cooper at Palace two or three years ago. Glasner is not going to be at Palace in a year’s time (laughing) – as much as I may want him to be,” Jordan told talkSPORT.

“He’s not gonna be at Palace. He’s got a year left. I’d be gobsmacked. I hope he is and I hope I’m wrong.

“But given the fact he’s barely been backed, given the fact it’s going to be very difficult for him to replicate what he achieved last year, it is a distinct possibility he’s going to be on his way from Palace.

“Given the fact that Cooper was liked by Palace, it wouldn’t be beyond the wit of man to put him into Brondby, get Brondby going for a year and then move him out of Brondby into Palace, because Blitzer is the intellectual capital behind both.”