No team worse than Man Utd in Premier League table since Amorim arrived

Ruben Amorim is damned by the table since his arrival at Man Utd.

Since Ruben Amorim was appointed, no team that was neither relegated or promoted has performed worse than Manchester United…

We don’t need stats to tell us that United have been rubbish over the last year. But this table highlights just how rotten they have been under Amorim.

Since he arrived at Old Trafford on November 11 last year, no side ever-present in the top flight during that time has amassed fewer points than Amorim’s Red Devils.

Tottenham have earned the same number of points, but they won a European trophy and even then decided a change was necessary.

West Ham have three more points. And when this West Ham side are better than you, there’s a f***ing big problem.

Wolves have five more points without earning a single one this season yet.

Premier League table since Amorim arrived on November 11

Tables are fun, aren’t they? And we’ve got bloomin’ loads of them, based on all the metrics you could possibly need. Create your own too, between any dates or on a specific date. Enjoy yourself here.

The question now is becoming around how long United remain patient with Amorim while he sticks rigidly with his precious 3-4-2-1 system.

Some pundits can see a change coming, while many fans are already demanding a new manager.

Who should that be? With these being the current favourites to become United’s next boss, who should get the gig?

MORE ON MAN UTD FROM F365

🔴 16 Conclusions from Man City 3-0 Man Utd: Haaland, Foden, Doku joy, but more grim United misery

⚪ “How long do Manchester United keep waiting?” Roy Keane fed up with Ruben Amorim ‘excuses’

⚫ Rooney hits out at ‘risky’ Man Utd ‘panic buy’ as he drops verdict on Amorim – ‘that was a worry’