Wayne Rooney hit out at one Manchester United “panic buy” after Ruben Amorim’s side suffered a one-sided 3-0 loss against Manchester City.

Man Utd struggled to lay a glove on arch-rivals Man City as Phil Foden’s header and Erling Haaland’s brace helped Pep Guardiola’s side earn a well-deserved three points at the Etihad on Sunday.

This game provided further evidence that Amorim’s 3-4-3 system is not working, as they were dominated in midfield and were open defensively.

Summer signing Bryan Mbeumo was a bright spark for the Red Devils as he forced Gianluigi Donnarumma to make a superb save, though his performance was arguably Man Utd’s only positive.

Donnarumma joined Man City on deadline day to replace Ederson after he was heavily linked with Man Utd, who instead signed 23-year-old Senne Lammens.

Lammens was a substitute for Sunday’s match as Alter Bayindir started, and Rooney has explained why this is a “concern”.

“That was a worry as well… you don’t know if that was a panic buy,” Rooney said on his BBC podcast.

“I’ll be honest I don’t know too much about the new goalkeeper, I don’t think many of us have seen much about him. I’ll obviously do some research and have a look.

“But if you’re buying a new goalkeeper and he’s not ready to come in that’s a bit of a concern.

“Obviously Donnarumma comes straight in and keeps a clean sheet. That’s the big difference and that was my point after the first game of the season when I said United should go and get Donnarumma.

“Whether financially they could or he didn’t want to come on we don’t know but we’ve signed a new goalkeeper on potential, we’ve needed up with another project, and that’s always a bit of a risk.”

Rooney has also offered his thoughts on Amorim, with it “very difficult” to find positives about Man Utd amid no signs of “progression”.

“I want to be as supportive and positive as I can be on the manager and the players,” Rooney continued.

“But it is very difficult to sit here and say we are seeing progression, and at least we’re seeing things that will get results in the near future.

“We’re seeing none of that, and it is very difficult. There was an image towards the end of the game where I saw the Manchester United fans leaving.

“You could hear the fans singing Amorim’s name, but I think that is so powerful that the United fans were leaving the game.

“You know the game is over and I think they were very disappointed in what they were seeing. It is hard to see how it continues.

“What are the patterns? What are we seeing what might improve the team moving forward?”